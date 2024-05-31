AWOLNATION to Release New Album 'The Phantom Five'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AWOLNATION has announced his forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘The Phantom Five’, which will be released August 30, 2024. A new single and music video for “Jump Sit Stand March” featuring Emily Armstrong found on the album is out now.

“We’ve played a few shows with Dead Sara over the years and I’ve always been a fan of Emily’s voice,” says Aaron Bruno aka AWOLNATION. “She is a vocal superstar. She ripped it on this track, and it’s really fun to have the male and female vocals together, especially in the chorus where the textures are so nice.”

“The song is about overstimulation and being frustrated with having to please everybody’s virtues all at the same time,” he continues. “There’s a lot of pressure to think a certain way. It’s the opposite of a protest song; it’s actually pointing out that just because everybody’s telling you need to do something, it doesn’t mean you do. Like C.S. Lewis said, “When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” I know I'm not alone on that.”

“Aaron and I have known each other since the days of Warped Tour and have worked together before but this is finally the first release together,” adds Emily Armstrong. "The making of this song was truthfully all him and when I first heard it, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of it. I have to say this is a special track and I’m beyond stoked at how it turned out.”

‘The Phantom Five’ is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a “greatest hits” album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band’s arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. Appearances on the album include features from the aforementioned Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara and Del the Funky Homosapien. ‘The Phantom Five’ is concerned with trying to find one’s way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.

“Jump Sit Stand March” is the second song from ‘The Phantom Five’ to be released. In March, AWOLNATION released the single and music video for “Panoramic View”, which has amassed over 700,000 views on YouTube and over 4 million streams. The single is currently approaching top 20 at alternative radio. Stream it here and watch the music video here.

‘The Phantom Five’ Track Listing

1. Jump Sit Stand March (Feat. Emily Armstrong)

2. Party People

3. Panoramic View

4. I Am Happy (Feat. Del the Funky Homosapian)

5. Barbarian

6. Bang Your Head

7. City of Nowhere

8. A Letter To No One

9. When I Was Young

10. Outta Here



AWOLNATION recently celebrated the anniversary of their debut album Megalithic Symphony, which was released 13 years ago. The album included the now RIAA Diamond Certified single “Sail”, which catapulted AWOLNATION’s career.

This summer, AWOLNATION will also be joining 311 and NEON TREES on the “Unity Tour”. Dates will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States before wrapping up in Redmond, Washington on August 31.

Upcoming AWOLNATION Live Dates

w/ 311, Neon Trees

July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

Aaron Bruno, the de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, has spent the better part of two decades steering the band’s ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut’s smash “Sail” and the hype of sophomore album Run to 2018’s organic-leaning Here Come the Runts and 2020’s rock-forward Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album, Bruno has mined his sonic creativity for an output of music on par with anyone’s from the last two decades. Following the pandemic, Bruno parted ways with his record label in favor of a new self-releasing/distribution partnership, formed a hardcore band called The Barbarians of California, and became a first-time father of twin boys.

