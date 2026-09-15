ATREYU's A DEATH-GRIP ON YESTERDAY Reissued on Vinyl

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Atreyu's 2006 album A Death-Grip on Yesterday is being reissued on vinyl, marking the 20th anniversary of the release, with editions available via Craft Recordings and a Blazing Yellow vinyl edition available via Revolver.

In tandem with the announcement, Atreyu have resurfaced the track 'Her Portrait in Black,' now available on digital platforms. Spawned from the sessions for A Death-Grip on Yesterday but not included on the album, 'Her Portrait in Black' appeared on the soundtrack to the 2006 action-horror film Underworld: Evolution.

About the Album

Atreyu formed in 1998 in Yorba Linda, California, taking their name from the protagonist of Michael Ende's cult-classic fantasy novel The Neverending Story. After introducing their sound with two EPs (1998's Visions and 2001's Fractures in the Facade of Your Porcelain Beauty), the five-piece band signed a deal with Victory Records.

Signed to Victory in 2001, Atreyu made their full-length debut with 2002's Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses, an album that placed them at the forefront of the early-2000s metalcore explosion. Two years later, the band released The Curse, a gold-certified LP that reached No.1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart and featured tracks including 'Right Side of the Bed' and 'Bleeding Mascara.'

Following a stretch of touring that included runs on the Warped Tour, Atreyu returned to the studio in 2005 to make A Death-Grip on Yesterday, co-producing the album alongside Josh Abraham (Slayer, Alkaline Trio, Thirty Seconds to Mars). The band's lineup at the time consisted of frontman Alex Varkatzas, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist/vocalist Marc McKnight, and drummer/vocalist Brandon Saller. The nine-song LP found Atreyu sustaining their intensity while pushing their sound into more melodic and anthemic territory. Saller later described it as 'the first album we made where we took fearless leaps into the unknown.'

Released in March 2006, A Death-Grip on Yesterday included standouts such as 'The Theft' and 'Ex's and Oh's,' which peaked at No.24 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and appeared in Madden NFL 07 and Guitar Hero II, later also heard on MTV's Jersey Shore. Other tracks, including the album-opening 'Creature' and 'Our Sick Story (Thus Far),' stayed closer to the band's earlier musical style.

After the album's release, Atreyu finished their run on the Taste of Chaos tour, sharing top billing with acts including Deftones and Thrice, then joined the 2006 Ozzfest. The band also signed to Hollywood Records ahead of the release of 2007's Lead Sails Paper Anchor, which debuted at No.8 on the Billboard 200 and topped both the US Hard Rock and Rock Albums charts.

In the two decades since A Death-Grip on Yesterday, Atreyu's current lineup comprises Brandon Saller, Dan Jacobs, Travis Miguel, drummer Kyle Rosa, and bassist/unclean vocalist Porter McKnight. Their catalog now spans ten studio albums, including 2026's The End Is Not the End, released in April via Spinefarm Records. The band continues to perform at festivals including When We Were Young, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, and Welcome to Rockville.

Atreyu is scheduled to perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on Sunday, September 20, with additional upcoming dates including Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA, on Friday, October 2.

Tracklist

Side A:

1. Creature

2. Shameful

3. Our Sick Story (Thus Far)

4. The Theft

5. We Stand Up

Side B:

1. Ex's And Oh's

2. Your Private War

3. My Fork In The Road (Your Knife In My Back)

4. Untitled Finale

Photo Credit: Sean Stiegemeier



Photo Credit: Sean Stiegemeier

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