UNDEROATH Shares "All The Love Is Gone" Performance Video

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Ahead of their performance at Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City this weekend, Underoath is reminiscing on the festival's Long Beach date with another live performance video. The band has shared 'All The Love Is Gone', taken from their 2025 album The Place After This One and captured during their main stage performance in Long Beach.

Underoath's Chris Dudley shares: ''All The Love Is Gone' has slowly morphed into one of our favorite songs to play live. So much so that we even had to get Garth in on the action.'

Underoath will return to Vans Warped Tour this weekend at the Mexico City date, following their performances in Washington, DC and Long Beach, CA earlier this summer. They also played some of their most intimate shows in decades around the Festival on the Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour, presented by Vans. The historic run hit independent venues around the country with support from special guests Held.

Fans can catch Underoath this fall at Louder Than Life Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Sick New World Festival before they kick off their celebratory Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour. For this commemorative run, Underoath recruited long-time friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery – bands who have been there since the beginning. They look forward to celebrating not just decades of comradery, but also how far they have all come as August Burns Red, As Cities Burn, and Emery prepare to release new music.

Tickets are going fast, with several dates already sold out and more expected to sell out soon. For more information on tickets and VIP packages for all upcoming dates, visit underoath777.com/pages/tour.

About Underoath

Underoath reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions. Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead, with integrity and attitude. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The Underoath catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with Alice In Chains or Bring Me The Horizon as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

This year the band celebrates 20 years of their album Define The Great Line. Coming on the heels of 2004's They're Only Chasing Safety, Define The Great Line saw Underoath pivoting towards a more aggressive sound. The record's unconventional – and, at times, jarring – intensity served as a stark contrast to the pop-leaning trends that were taking over heavy music at the time. Featuring fan favorites like 'Writing On The Walls', 'In Regards To Myself', and 'You're Ever So Inviting', Define the Great Line defied expectations when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It is widely regarded as one of the definitive heavy records of the early 2000s, solidifying Underoath's legacy as one most influential bands of the genre.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail. But Underoath refuses to sit still. Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, Underoath owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.

Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

November 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * LOW TICKETS

November 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

November 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center*

November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

November 10 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA * SOLD OUT

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl * LOW TICKETS

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium * SOLD OUT

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * LOW TICKETS

November 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * LOW TICKETS

November 17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

November 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium * LOW TICKETS

November 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

November 24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

November 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

November 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto ^

November 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^# LOW TICKETS

November 29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

December 3 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall ^

December 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

December 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre LOW TICKETS

December 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^ LOW TICKETS

December 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^ SOLD OUT

December 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ SOLD OUT

December 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^ LOW TICKETS

December 13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy ^

December 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^ LOW TICKETS

December 16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

December 18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

* - Indicates show with As Cities Burn

^ - Indicates Show with Emery

# - Atreyu not performing

Festival Performances

September 12-13 – Mexico City, MEX @ Vans Warped Tour

September 20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

October 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 10-11 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Festival

October 24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Festival

Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz



Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz

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