ATREYU Releases 'Gone' from 'The Moment You Find Your Flame' EP

Atreyu announces The Moment You Find Your Flame EP due August 18 via Spinefarm [pre-save], hot on the heels of the recent EP, The Hope Of A Spark.

Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs, the lead single “Gone” is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship’s demise. Live performance footage in the lyric video is credited to Christian Lawrence (@chrstnlwrnce) and Micala Austin (@micalaaustin).

Atreyu also announces The Beautiful Dark of Life album due later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the Seasons of Life concept along the rollercoaster of human existence.

The Moment You Find Your Flame EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one's perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

The EP and the band encompass five friends who came together to create music for themselves, for each other, and for the thriving community that has forged around it. They are bonds born of time, of joy and sadness, of success and hardship and most importantly, they are born of an openness that allows five unique creative personalities to unite in something far stronger and far bigger than the sum of its talented parts.

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” said bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight.

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” concluded Jacobs. “Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

Atreyu has confirmed to join Iron Maiden in Calgary on September 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton on September 30 at Rogers Place, and Vancouver on October 2 at the Rogers Arena.

The band will perform at California – Is For Lovers, Rocklahoma 2023, and the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in the fall ahead of the Canada dates.

North American Tour Dates:

08/26 – Silverado, CA @ California – Is For Lovers, Oak Canyon Park 09/02 – Pyror, OK @ Rocklahoma 2023 09/07 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival 09/28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome - purchase tickets 09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place - purchase tickets 10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena - purchase tickets

ATREYU ushered in a new movement in heavy music. Their music seamlessly intertwines with formative experiences for a diverse legion of dedicated listeners, many of whom started their own bands.

They've broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, are certified gold with 2 million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, Baptize has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with "Warrior" featuring Travis Barker.

Where once the band was heralded as the early innovators of the nascent metalcore scene, their place in heavy music’s diverse and boundary-breaking scene has never felt more relevant, with inspirations of pop-punk, hardcore, thrash, ‘80s rock, and more melding into a unique and varied sound that has never felt more relevant than in today’s increasingly genreless world.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, ATREYU in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa are one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show is one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.

Photo Credit: Michala Austin