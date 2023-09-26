ATKA Releases New Track 'Lenny' From Debut EP In October

The song is off of her forthcoming debut EP, The Eye Against The Ashen Sky, out November 3.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

ATKA Releases New Track 'Lenny' From Debut EP In October

Atka, the London-based German musician, songwriter, and producer has shared “Lenny,” a new single off of her forthcoming debut EP, The Eye Against The Ashen Sky, out November 3.

Of the song, Atka notes "This is a song about how one man's tunnel-visioned obsession with finding meaning turns everything around him into a swamp of meaninglessness that also sucks in everyone around him. It’s witnessing empty repetition right in front of your eyes and the helplessness and all-limbs-dropping-to-the-floor exhaustion felt as a result, when caring for someone who is depressed.

And ultimately it’s about the absence of being perceived by that person and one’s drift into a ghost-like state. When no one is watching or sees me - do I even exist? Lenny is about “reverse-paranoia” if you want it."

“Lenny” follows her previously released single “Desiring Machines,” which FLOOD Magazine described saying, "Penned while working on her master thesis last summer, the track plays out like a gently building Florence + the Machine ballad crafted by the heartland-rock and post-punk proclivities of Gang of Youths.” Atwood Magazine went on to say “utterly breathtaking…shiver-inducing.”

The artist, whose real name is Sarah Neumann, wrote her debut EP The Eye Against The Ashen Sky last year in London parallel to completing her master's degree in philosophy, in which she intensively studied the French philosopher, Jean-Paul Sartre's, theory of the gaze.

Although Atka has been writing, producing and recording her own music for years, she has so far remained in the background of the music industry. Growing up in a tiny village in Germany, she moved to the beaches of the Gold Coast in Australia at the age of 15 and later to the snowy mountains in Squamish, Canada, before finding a home in London.

Initially pursuing a career in sustainability research and politics, Atka quickly became disillusioned by the bureaucracy of the political system and instead considered going into filmmaking. A few self-directed short films, runner- and costume assistant jobs later, she however returned to music as a journalist for Rolling Stone, Groove and Musikexpress and others. With her own sound however, she has only been tinkering in private – whether on her walks through St. James Park to procrastinate writing her master’s thesis, on the tube on the way to Soho or in her improvised home studio in East London. Atka comes up with ideas mostly when she is on the move.

Incorporating that constant movement into her music, she wants her songs to create a cinematic feel – or how she describes it: to be “journey-esque.” A versatile musician who cites Joy Division and Kraftwerk as her most formative influences, she wrote her first song at the age of ten and later gained the attention of big names in the music scene for her poetic lyrics and unique flair for music production and composition.

On the EP, the musician now processes this academic debate through storytelling in a close, tangible manner. Here, intellectual interests and personal experiences blur into an autobiographical work about shame and paranoia. Track after track, The Eye Against The Ashen Sky meanders deeper and deeper through various manifestations of these emotional worlds to their origin in the overwhelming gaze of the Other.

The tracks were produced primarily with modular and analogue synthesizers and guitars in the South-London home studio of Jung Kim, the lead guitarist of the band Gang of Youths and Stephen Sedgwick, the trusted mixer/sound engineer of the Gorillaz, Damon Albarn and Blur mixed the record. 

Photo Credit: JSD



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SUN JUNE Share New Single Mixed Bag Photo
SUN JUNE Share New Single 'Mixed Bag'

Austin TX’s Sun June share “Mixed Bag,” the Tom Petty-inspired dynamic new single from their anticipated new album, Bad Dream Jaguar. Sun June is hitting the road this fall and winter in support of Bad Dream Jaguar. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner.

2
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single MAMACITA Photo
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's 'MAMACITA.'

3
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with Two Dozen Roses with Luke Combs Photo
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with 'Two Dozen Roses' with Luke Combs

'Two Dozen Roses' follows Shenandoah's 2020 album, Every Road, which featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.

4
Bostons Soft-Punk Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP Photo
Boston's 'Soft-Punk' Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP

TIFFY has announced her debut full length album So Serious. Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Asian-American artist Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD