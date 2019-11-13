ASCAP Country Music Awards Honored Hillary Lindsey, Brett Young and More

With a star-studded lineup rivaling Broadway's brightest neon lights, the 57th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards celebrated the industry's biggest names on Monday, November 11 in Nashville.

The evening was full of milestone moments for ASCAP's family of country songwriters and publishers. Hitmaker Ashley Gorley cemented his place among country music's greats, earning his unprecedented seventh ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year honor. Pop and R&B songwriter Steven Battey won Song of the Year for his very first country hit, Luke Combs's "One Number Away." And for the seventh year in a row, Warner Chappell Music was named ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year for shepherding a record-setting number of country songs to the top of the charts.

The stars came out to pay homage to their comrades in song. Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town were both on hand to honor songwriter Hillary Lindsey ("Girl Crush," "Jesus Take the Wheel") with the ASCAP Global Impact Award. Brett Young, who earned our Songwriter-Artist of the Year Award in 2018, was on hand to pass the torch to this year's winners, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion, and actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen (also an ASCAP member) added a touch of Hollywood as they presented the ASCAP Vanguard Award to their friends, Brothers Osborne.

From the opening performance of "Tequila" (written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and songwriter Jordan Reynolds) to Gorley, Bentley and Jon Nite's moving rendition of "Living," the 2019 ASCAP Country Music Awards were defined by spectacular performances. But in an evening full of unforgettable live music, a clear highlight was a tribute to the great Randy Travis, winner of the ASCAP Founders Award. Carrie Underwood turned in a stunning "Promises," and Garth Brooks sang "Forever and Ever, Amen" with the sincerity of someone who has loved Travis's music for decades. "This man saved country music single-handedly," commented Brooks from the stage. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for Randy Travis."





