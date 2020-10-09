ARMNHMR Gets Nostalgic on 'Coming Home'

A nostalgic dig through heartwarming memories.

Tipped by DJ Mag to be "the breakout act of 2020," ARMNHMR kicked off the year by releasing their debut album, The Free World. The dance-inducing masterpiece, comprised of thirteen cinematic anthems, effortlessly transports listeners to a vibrant, synth-infused utopia. Each track showcases its own bright toplines, colorful basslines, and blissful drops to create a firecracker LP. The Free World was so well-received that, soon after, it inspired a remix album with eighteen different reworks.



"Coming Home" is ARMNHMR's first original single since releasing The Free World, and the first track to drop from their upcoming EP. Written completely in quarantine, the song taps into the group's recent state of mind.



"'Coming Home' derives from the mental headspace we found ourselves in going into the shutdown," ARMNHMR notes. "The sudden change of pace with lockdown put a halt on everything we had been planning for months. We had quite a bit of time to reflect and this song was our way of expressing how we felt during quarantine."



In addition to preparing their next EP, ARMNHMR was recently hand-picked to host their own weekly livestream on Insomniac TV. Fans can tune into ARMNHMR's Infinite Skies residency every Tuesday night at 8PM PT.

