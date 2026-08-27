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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss

Callum Turner, Karlie Kloss and Feid also appear alongside a Les Misérables arena concert performance.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Travis Scott, Drew Brees, Shania Twain, John Leguizamo, Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon, comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan and Karlie Kloss.

Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Shania Twain, Feid, Chance the Rapper and Bebe Rexha, with Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular also set to perform.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 27 - September 3

Thursday, August 27: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Miserables - The Arena Concert Spectacular. (OAD 7/21/26)

Friday, August 28: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. (OAD 7/22/26)

Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

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