Tyler Hubbard Releases New Single "902180"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Tyler Hubbard has released a new single called '902180.' The song is now available for fans to listen to as part of the artist's ongoing solo output.

With 23 career No. 1 singles and more than 2 billion streams to his name, Tyler Hubbard returns with his latest single, '902180,' available now via MCA. The new track captures the sting of watching someone choose a different path than the one you imagined together.

''902180' just hit from the first time I heard it. I liked the way it felt and reminded me of my own story. My wife almost moved to California before we started dating but ended up pulling a full 360 and staying in Nashville, thanks to some strong convincing. Regardless I still love this song and hope the fans jam it as loud as I do,' says Hubbard.

'902180' tells the story of a relationship that takes an unexpected turn, as the life they planned together gives way to a goodbye that sends her back west. Framed by the song's clever title and chorus, Hubbard reflects on the heartbreak of watching someone return to where they feel they belong, even if it means leaving love behind.

Already established as one of Nashville's premier songwriters and performers through his groundbreaking success as one half of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard continues to evolve as a solo artist while maintaining the unmistakable sound and authenticity fans have embraced for more than a decade. The release comes as Hubbard gears up to tour with Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay later this year, continuing his momentum with new music while performing for audiences across the country.

Tyler Hubbard Upcoming Tour Dates

Aug. 14–15, 2026 in Osseo, Minn. at Corcoran Country Daze

Sept. 2, 2026 in Shipshewana, Ind. at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3, 2026 in Du Quoin, Ill. at Du Quoin State Fair

Sept. 11, 2026 in Noblesville, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center *

Sept. 12, 2026 in Tinley Park, Ill. at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 13, 2026 in Shakopee, Minn. at Canterbury Park *

Sept. 17, 2026 in Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

Sept. 18, 2026 in Gilford, N.H. at BankNH Pavilion *

Sept. 19, 2026 in Mansfield, Mass. at Xfinity Center *

Sept. 24, 2026 in Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 25, 2026 in Syracuse, N.Y. at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Sept. 26, 2026 in Durham, Conn. at Durham Fair

Oct. 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage *

Oct. 2, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena *

Oct. 3, 2026 in Clarkston, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Oct. 4, 2026 in Lancaster, Pa. at Fallfest Country Music Festival

Oct. 8, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena *

Oct. 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Oct. 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Oct. 15, 2026 in Alpharetta, Ga. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Oct. 16, 2026 in Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Oct. 17, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Oct. 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion *

Oct. 23, 2026 in Rogers, Ark. at Walmart AMP *

Oct. 24, 2026 in Maryland Heights, Mo. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Oct. 29, 2026 in Denver, Colo. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Oct. 30, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Nov. 5, 2026 in Phoenix, Ariz. at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

Nov. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center *

Nov. 7, 2026 in Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre *

* Supporting Dan + Shay

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...