ALAN JACKSON: THE LAST SHOW to Air on NBC

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NBC will air 'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' on Dec. 8 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. The special will stream next day on Peacock.

The primetime television event will celebrate Jackson's extraordinary career and final concert performance. Filmed before a sold-out crowd at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June, the special will capture a once-in-a-lifetime farewell from one of country music's most beloved and influential artists.

Featuring an unforgettable night of music and heartfelt moments, the telecast will honor Jackson's enduring legacy and profound impact on generations of fans and musicians alike as he takes the stage one final time. Jackson will perform many of his greatest hits, including 'Chattahoochee,' 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,' 'Remember When,' 'Gone Country' and 'Livin' on Love.'

'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' will also include performances and appearances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright. The concert telecast will also include a very special pair of duets by Jackson and George Strait.

The special will spotlight Jackson's remarkable catalog of hits spanning more than three decades, including songs that helped define country music and cemented his place among the genre's all-time greatest songwriters and most-impactful artists.

Music from the concert will also be featured on Alan Jackson's forthcoming live album, 'The Last Show: One More for the Road – The Finale (Live from Nashville),' set for release via MCA and available now for pre-order.

'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' is produced by Joan of Arc StudioWorks and EverWonder Studio.

Executive producers are Cindy Mabe, Dawn Gates and Harper Grae for Joan of Arc StudioWorks and Mike Antinoro and Raj Kapoor for EverWonder Studio, as well as executive producers Alan Jackson, Debbie Doebler and RAC Clark. Co-executive producers are Allison Roithinger, Victoria Chamlee and Danny Meiseles for EverWonder Studio.

'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' is directed by Sam Wrench.

About Alan Jackson

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson's membership among music's all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP's first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 90-million units worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP's Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI's Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, he was presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

About Joan of Arc Music

Joan of Arc Music is a comprehensive 360 entertainment company founded by music industry visionary Cindy Mabe, dedicated to preserving the legacy of country music while championing its future through artist development, label services, publishing, management, TV/film production, and philanthropic impact. Operating through four integrated pillars - Joan of Arc Entertainment, Joan of Arc Studio Works, Joan of Arc Ventures, and Joan of Arc Music Preservation Foundation—the company preserves the roots of American storytelling while fostering a culture where creativity is driven by purpose, craft and truth. Mabe brings decades of proven success developing country music's biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, among others. Joan of Arc Music has secured a strategic distribution partnership with Warner Records Nashville and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.joanofarcmusic.com.

About EverWonder Studio

EverWonder Studio is a best-in-class independent content studio and production company known for elevated non-fiction storytelling, live events, and specials. With projects spanning culture, sports and global affairs, EverWonder highlights subjects that entertain and inform to ignite creativity and deliver impact around the world. The studio is led by multi-Emmy-winning producers and executives CEO Ian Orefice (TIME Studios) and President Mike Antinoro (Film 45, Dick Clark Productions), and backed by legendary media executive Jeff Zucker (CNN, NBCUniversal) and RedBird IMI.

Since its launch in 2023, EverWonder has accelerated its investment in specials at the intersection of major pop culture moments, setting a new benchmark with Netflix's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which was the most-streamed live sporting event in history, attracting 108 million live viewers worldwide. Since then, EverWonder has produced an extensive slate of high-profile breakthrough events, including Billions Club Live with Olivia Rodrigo, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, Kygo: Back at the Bowl, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, America's Tailgate on CBS, The LIV Golf Showcase, Torching 2024, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.





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