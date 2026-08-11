Alan Jackson's RIAA Certifications Reach 85.5-Million Units

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Alan Jackson's recorded catalog has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America for 85.5-million units sold in the United States, a milestone the country music icon learned of backstage following his LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD – THE FINALE concert in Nashville. The sold-out show at Nissan Stadium drew more than 80,000 attendees and marked the end of Jackson's touring career. RIAA representatives Jackie Jones and Morna Willens presented Jackson with a plaque commemorating the certification, joined by Denise Jackson, MCA President/CEO Mike Harris, and MCA EVP/Head of A&R Stephanie Wright.

'Alan Jackson has built a legacy through songs that have defined Country music for more than four decades, creating a lasting connection to generations of fans. We were honored to celebrate his impact on the music community, and his remarkable 85.5-million RIAA certifications,' says RIAA SVP Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones, who was joined at the event by RIAA Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens.

The achievement represents decades of hit singles, albums and music video releases, a tally that includes eight multi-platinum, seven platinum, and three gold albums, nine multi-platinum, platinum and gold singles, and more. The certifications run the entire breadth of Jackson's career – from his first (in 1990 for his debut album, Here In the Real World) to his most-recent (for his single, 'The Older I Get,' and additional multi-platinum album milestones).

The plaque presented to Alan is now on display at Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum, a new dual-themed facility in downtown Nashville that immerses visitors in Jackson's storied career, celebrating his music that's become part of the soundtrack of their lives, while also quenching their honky-tonk tastes with his Silverbelly Whiskey in an interactive setting.

The news of Jackson's 85.5-million career certified units capped an incredible evening on June 27, 2026 as the Country Music Hall of Fame member marked the end of his touring career by headlining an all-star concert celebrating the many miles he's traveled, and the many lives he's touched with his music and songwriting. The event – and particularly his performance – will provide the basis for an NBC TV special, Alan Jackson: The Last Show, in December, and for a new album, Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale (Live from Nashville), which is already available for pre-order.

The multi-platinum appeal of Jackson's music remains evident. In just two days following the landmark concert, his discography combined for over 8.1-million streams, according to Luminate – a 32% gain over the same period a week earlier, with some songs rising as much as 79%, let alone the streams that have followed as audiences continue to flock to his music. The superstar's latest release – dedicated to his wife and high-school sweetheart, Denise – is this summer's remake of Orleans' 'Still the One,' a pop hit from 50 years ago when the pair started dating.

About Alan Jackson

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson's membership among music's all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP's first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 90-million units worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP's Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI's Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, he was presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Jackson – one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music – is also the man behind two of Nashville's most-popular tourist stops, the new Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum and AJ's Good Time Bar. The latter, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown featuring daily live music and a rooftop view, set the bar for the many celebrity establishments in the city as the first – and still the only solely-owned – artist bar on Broadway.

The certifications span Jackson's career, from his 1990 debut album HERE IN THE REAL WORLD to his recent single The Older I Get, and include eight multi-platinum, seven platinum, and three gold albums. The plaque is now on display at Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum in downtown Nashville. Footage from the finale concert is set to form the basis of an NBC special, Alan Jackson: THE LAST SHOW, and a new live album, LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD - THE FINALE (LIVE FROM NASHVILLE).

Photo Credit: Jon Shearer



Photo Credit: Jon Shearer

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