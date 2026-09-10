Eric Church Releases ON THE ROAD, Reflecting on Career Miles

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Eric Church has spent the better part of two decades turning the road into both a stage and a source of inspiration. The 11-time GRAMMY nominee has released a new song, 'On The Road,' via MCA, looking back at the iconic venues he's played, the legends he's shared the stage with and the moments that have shaped a life driven by a musical dream. Esquire has dubbed Church 'one of the most singular working artists in any genre.'

Written by Church and produced by longtime collaborator Jay Joyce, 'On The Road' traces the winding path of Church's career through the memories that stay with him: playing to 50,000 people beneath the Northern Lights, taking the stage at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks and sharing the stage with artists who helped define the music he came to make, including Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and George Strait.

But the road has also carried moments no artist could ever anticipate. In one of the song's most poignant lines, Church reflects on the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy as he sings, 'I've seen the devil stop a show in Vegas / I've seen those angels get their forever wings.' Set alongside memories of career-defining stages and once-in-a-lifetime moments, the lines acknowledge the full weight of a life spent on the road.

As an artist who has become a North Star for a generation of musicians coming up behind him, Church turns that idea inward. The people and places that shaped him are now part of the path he's paved for those following in his footsteps, and 'On The Road' considers what it means to spend a life moving forward, knowing that someday the road will belong to someone else.

'Lookin' back you think it'd seem so long, this winding path that I've been rollin' on,' Church sings, before arriving at the song's ultimate realization: one day he'll be 'just a name on a wall, and some other cowboy will hear the call.'

'There's something about a life on the road where the miles start to blur together, yet the people and the moments never do,' shared Church. 'Those are the things you carry with you. You realize how much of who you are was shaped somewhere between one town and the next, and maybe that's why you never really stop wondering what's waiting down the road.'

From the artists who inspired him to the artists now following his path, 'On The Road' captures the continuing cycle of a life in music: the stages changing hands, the songs carrying stories forward and the next generation finding its own reason to answer the call.

For more information, visit EricChurch.com and follow on Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020's Entertainer of the Year), TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 honoree and 11-time GRAMMY nominee – including four nods for Best Country Album, Eric Church has built a passionate fan base through his critically acclaimed catalog of music, including brand new song 'On The Road.' Church's 2024 release, 'Darkest Hour,' saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene, while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured on his GRAMMY-nominated 2025 album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. That project followed prior releases including the Heart & Soul triple album ('Stick That In Your Country Song,' 'Hell Of A View'), RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man ('Some Of It,' 'Desperate Man'), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ('How 'Bout You,' 'Guys Like Me'), Carolina ('Smoke a Little Smoke,' 'Love Your Love the Most') and Mr. Misunderstood ('Record Year,' 'Round Here Buzz'), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ('Like a Wrecking Ball,' 'Talladega') and 4x Platinum-certified Chief ('Springsteen,' 'Drink In My Hand'), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, and has his own SiriusXM music channel, 'Eric Church Outsiders Radio,' his own liquor offering, Whiskey JYPSI, and his own six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway, Chief's.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein



Photo Credit: Robby Klein

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