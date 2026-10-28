ALAN JACKSON: THE LAST SHOW Live Album to Release in December

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On June 27, 2026, country music icon Alan Jackson was greeted by deafening cheers as he walked onstage for what would be the final full-length concert of his storied career. Now his performance is about to come to life again – in full – on the new live album, Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville).

The album project contains 25 songs in total, showcasing the entire scope of the Country Music Hall of Fame member's setlist from the historic night. From the opening notes of 'Gone Country' through his second encore 'Where I Come From,' the performance runs the gamut of his career. Must-haves like 'Don't Rock the Jukebox' and 'Chasin' That Neon Rainbow'…showstoppers such as the poignant 'Remember When' and 'Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)'…and fan-favorites like 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere' and 'Chattahoochee' are all featured – as is a pairing with George Strait on their duets 'Designated Drinker' and 'Murder on Music Row.'

Alan Jackson: The Last Show – available for pre-order now via all major music retailers – will be released on December 4, 2026. The live album is available for purchase as a two-disc CD…a three-record, six-sided vinyl package…and to download and stream.

The live album's arrival at retail leads directly into the broadcast of a new NBC-TV special, Alan Jackson: The Last Show. Premiering Tuesday, December 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock), the two-hour special will feature performances captured during Jackson's One More for the Road – The Finale concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June.

More than 80,000 people witnessed Jackson's final show as he capped a decades-long touring career with a concert like no other, celebrating the many miles he's traveled…and the many lives he's touched with his music and songwriting. Jackson later described the event as 'completely overwhelming.' His performance – captured on this new live album – was experienced beyond the sold-out space of Nashville's NFL stadium as it was livestreamed to locations all over Music City to fulfill fans' dreams of seeing and hearing him perform one last time…just as they will again on Alan Jackson: The Last Show.

Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville) is produced by Grammy, CMA and ACM Award winner Robert Keith Stegall. It's an ACR (Alan's Country Records)/MCA release.

Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville) Complete Track Listing

1. 'Gone Country'

2. 'I Don't Even Know Your Name'

3. 'Livin' On Love'

4. 'Summertime Blues'

5. 'Midnight in Montgomery'

6. 'The Blues Man'

7. 'Who's Cheatin' Who'

8. 'Here in the Real World'

9. 'Wanted'

10. 'I'd Love You All Over Again'

11. 'Chasin' That Neon Rainbow'

12. 'The Older I Get'

13. 'Designated Drinker' (with George Strait)

14. 'Murder on Music Row' (with George Strait)

15. 'Little Bitty'

16. 'Country Boy'

17. 'Good Time'

18. 'Drive (For Daddy Gene)'

19. 'Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)'

20. 'Don't Rock the Jukebox'

21. 'Remember When'

22. 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere'

23. 'Chattahoochee'

24. 'Mercury Blues'

25. 'Where I Come From'

*CD version features Tracks 1-14 on Disc 1; Tracks 15-25 on Disc 2.

**Vinyl version features Tracks 1-5 on Side A, Disc 1; Tracks 6-10 on Side B, Disc 1; Tracks 11-14 on Side C, Disc 2; Tracks 15-18 on Side D, Disc 2; Tracks 19-21 on Side E, Disc 3; Tracks 22-25 on Side F, Disc 3.

About Alan Jackson

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson's membership among music's all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP's first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 90-million units worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP's Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI's Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, he was presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Jackson's career as one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music can be relived at the new Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery & Museum, a one-of-a-kind Nashville experience celebrating the music, the stories and the legacy he's created. He's also the founder of AJ's Good Time Bar, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville featuring daily live music and a rooftop view that set the bar for the city's many celebrity establishments as the first artist bar on Broadway.





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