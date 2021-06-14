AFI Releases New Album 'Bodies'

AFI has released its 11th studio album Bodies via Rise Records. Stream and purchase the anticipated new collection HERE, and stay tuned for news about AFI's exciting plans for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight "On Your Back," which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired last night on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. Watch the lively in-studio clip HERE.

"We are thrilled to finally see the release of Bodies," says AFI's Davey Havok. "For so long, we've wanted this record to be yours. Now it is."

Critics have hailed Bodies as ranking high in AFI's body of work, with the likes of SPIN praising the band for "fusing some experimental new steps into the tried and true AFI formula," and calling their music "one of the most distinct and recognizable sounds today." In their recent chat with Davey Havok, FLOOD Magazine said that "The album shows the members elevating their musicianship without a second of superfluousness. The result is an album that will appeal to old school fans while inevitably attracting new listeners to the band's gothic-rock sound." Alternative Press gave the album a glowing review, noting that "AFI dish out somber edge with outright elegance." BrooklynVegan shared similar sentiments, saying that "Bodies is the most consistently rewarding batch of songs AFI have released in at least a decade." Kerrang! also praised the band's continual inventiveness, saying that "Throughout, even during the more familiar-sounding songs, keyboards and electronic beats pop up, leaving the whole thing with a feeling of gutter-glitter that underlines Davey's intent with the soul of it."

Last month, the band unveiled The Ritual Collection, a new line of merch that can be found exclusively in The Bodies Experience. This includes a special deck of oracle cards (with one card for each song), soy prayer candles and incense -- all fitting counterparts to the dark and brooding new track "Tied To A Tree." The artwork for the "Tied To A Tree" visualizer is based on the art found on the oracle card deck. The Ritual Collection is now joined by The Bath Collection and The Travel Collection -- find more information about each collection within The Bodies Experience.