A PERFECT CIRCLE's Billy Howerdel to Auction Guitars, Recording Gear and Mer de Noms Painting

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A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has partnered with ANALOGr for an exclusive auction featuring instruments, recording equipment and other artifacts that stretch across Howerdel and A Perfect Circle's history. The auction features guitars and recording gear used on various APC recordings and tours, as well as an original painting featured on the interior of Mer de Noms.

More than 120 pieces of gear, memorabilia and rare collectibles will be available via the auction, with bidding beginning Nov. 8, and ending on Nov. 16. A preview, including photos and video pieces with Howerdel, is available now via Analogr.com.

Items Available

'Youth Number Three (Beautiful Losers)' original painting by Steven R. Gilmore – The oil painting was featured on the interior of Mer de Noms

Yamaha AES 1500 Guitar – Primarily used in the studio, the guitar was used on 'The Noose,' 'Vanishing,' and extensively throughout Thirteenth Step. Has also been used occasionally for live performances.

Fender Tone Master Head and Cabinet – Purchased following A Perfect Circle's first tour in support of Mer de Noms. Has been used exclusively in the studio from Thirteenth Step onward.

Apogee Model PS 1000 – Producer Alan Moulder convinced Howerdel to purchase this, which was used extensively on Mer de Noms.

Gibson Goldtone GA-15RV Amp – From Thirteenth Step onward, Howerdel used this amp in the studio with a bit of tour usage. Has been modified by producer Dave Friedman.

Billy Howerdel has been a driving force in alternative rock since the late 1990s. His atmospheric guitar work, layered arrangements, and meticulous production style became a defining element of the band's sound, shaping landmark releases like Mer de Noms and Thirteenth Step, and leaving a lasting impact on modern rock.

Beyond A Perfect Circle, Howerdel has established himself as a multifaceted artist, from his early work as a guitar tech for acts like Nine Inch Nails and the Smashing Pumpkins to his solo project, Ashes Divide, and his recent solo album. His deep understanding of tone, texture, and atmosphere is reflected in the items featured in this collection, many of which were used in influential recordings and unforgettable live performances.

From studio-used guitars and outboard gear to rare memorabilia, each piece in this ArtistFirst Collection carries a story rooted in innovation, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of sonic depth.

For additional information, and to preview the auction, visit Analogr.com.

Related: Vangeline Featured in A Perfect Circle's New Music Video for 'TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN'







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