JERRY JOSEPH AND THE JACKMORMONS Release 'King Baby' Single

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Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons released 'King Baby' on October 30, 2026 via Cavity Search Records. The Joseph-penned track was previously recorded and released by Widespread Panic, but Joseph changed the lyrics for this new version and is joined on vocals by Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) and Betsy Franck (Bloodkin). The song was originally slated to be released with the next Panther Tracks album but was fast-tracked to come out in advance of the mid-term elections.

'King Baby' was originally released on Widespread Panic's 2024 studio album Hailbound Queen. Joseph has written or co-written songs for Panic over the years but, unlike his own repertoire, these songs generally don't address politics. 'King Baby' with its overt political slant was unusual and there was speculation among WSP fans as to who the song was about. Joseph re-wrote the lyrics for this mid-term version, his version, which addresses the current administration directly.

The video was made by Thomas Van Genderen aka Duke Silver.

'Seemingly days before the US started shutting down for Covid, I was writing songs with my friend John Bell, the Kris Kristofferson of the Jam Band (a term I loathe) Widespread Panic, in his stunning North Carolina cabin. John and I have been friends for 40 years and he's a deep, beautiful and authentically soulful guy who has stood by me and my loud demanding presence, at times a risk to his career due to my politics, opinions etc.

When Panic released 'King Baby', written directly at first term Trump, it arrived with the edges a tad softened. These are not the times for soft…

My band the Jackmormons started recording our third Panther Tracks record, basically songs from my catalog that had never seen studio treatments. There are a number of songs from the Panic legend, that people have no idea I had a part in, so we included a few.

However 'King Baby', right as we go into the midterms and Israel goes into their first post October 7th elections, with a lyrical touch up (let's be abundantly clear, these new lyrics and my politics by no means represent John or any of WSP opinions) is my vehicle / megaphone to reach the weirdly still standing MAGA unread, or worse well-read, Americana, far right ascendant EU/ UK youth, Modi to Melei and on and fing on.

Produced by JMOs drummer Steve 'Dex' Drizos, the JMOs were joined by another good friend and mentor who won't tolerate half assed anything from me or anyone, Patterson Hood (Drive by Truckers), as well as Thai Fancher (my son and Portland hip hop hero DJ Saucy), and Betsy Franck (Bloodkin). Plus, I have a new hero, who through his brilliant editing and fearless political stance, has become a Tik Tok phenomenon, Thomas Van Genderen aka Duke Silver. All these folks at service to the mission of getting 'King Baby', every fing place. We are pushing globally, to everyone we know. I have faced my crushing lack of self-esteem around my body and am doing the dumpling brothers dance throughout the video, pulling all stops, even if we flip one vote, it's worth it. If you like the music, we ask you to please pass it on to every human you know, think chlamydia as melody. Ok, we hope you enjoy. Pass it on. Defiance til Death. - J' said Jerry Joseph.

Recorded at The Panther in Portland, OR and produced by Steve Drizos, the Jackmormons — Joseph on vocals and guitar, Stevie James Wright on bass, Steve Drizos on drums — are joined by Patterson Hood on guitar and vocals, Eric Martinez on guitar, Betsy Franck on vocals and Thai Fancher on vocals.

'King Baby' Lyrics

Feed it

It's always time to feed it

Stuff it full of everything

Just give it what it needs

Salt and fat and chicken bones

Narcan, fentanyl and rotted meat

Are the children going blind?

Blinkin' babies watch the TV screen

Eat it

It's always time to eat it

Look away next thing you know

Swallowed half of Tokyo

Blood red eyes and indigo

Every bite just makes it glow

Are the faithful going blind?

Dog whistlers wriggle from their jeans

MAGA meth and doublewides

Detention camps they can't hear you scream

King Baby

Ruler of the land

King Baby

Hold his tiny little hand

Bleed it

Cold-blooded kind of bleed

Radioactive dinosaur

We've all seen this flick before

Earth splits wide, we hear the roar

Golden showers, Russian whores

Come to claim his baby crown

Blows his seed on fertile ground

When we hide we hear the hounds

Baby king will burn it down

Have you lost your fing mind

Don't look child, nothing here to see

Double taps and genocide

Settlements Where they can't hear you scream

Baby Baby Baby Baby

He got kicked out of the band

King Baby

For his tiny jacking hands

King Baby

He's the ruler of the world

King Baby

His hands on every little girl

King Baby

Huns are at the ballroom door

King Baby

He's left to bleed out on the floor

All the king's horses

All the king's men

Can't put baby back again X 4

In your high castle

In the sky, falling

Lord knows it's a long way down

You can't keep your golden crown

When you're high

On your own supply

All the king's horses

All the king's men

Can't put baby back again

With the devil calling

And you can't stop falling

Oh God it's a long way down

You can't keep your golden crown

'King Baby' Credits

Jerry Joseph: Electric guitars/Wurlitzer electric piano/Vocals

Steven James Wright: Bass

Steve Drizos: Drums/Percussion

Patterson Hood: Electric guitar/Vocals

Betsy Franck: Backing vocals

Eric Martinez: Electric and acoustic guitars

Thai Fancher: Backing vocals

About Jerry Joseph

Portland-based songwriter Jerry Joseph has spent more than four decades carving out a singular path through American underground music and has an extensive catalog of songs to show for it. Known for his fearless songwriting, commanding voice, and cathartic live performances, Joseph has toured internationally as a solo artist and with bands including The Jackmormons, Stockholm Syndrome, and Little Women. His music has carried him everywhere from Lebanon and Israel to Kurdish Iraq, India, and Cambodia, reflecting a lifelong belief in music as connection, confrontation, and community. An Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee, Joseph remains one of the most respected and uncompromising voices in independent music.







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