A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser to Embark on Summer 90s Tour

After a totally fly 2024 summer tour packed full of 90s boy band, pop, and R&B hits, RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser is back by popular demand with “Straight No Chaser Summer: 90s Part 2.”

Ticket pre-sales begin on February 12, 2025 with all tickets going on sale Feb. 14, 2025. “Straight No Chaser Summer: 90s Part 2” kicks off July 8, 2025 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ and runs through September 6, 2025 with a special performance at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Featuring their own twist on 90s classics like Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, “Linger” from The Cranberries, and Santana’s “Maria Maria,” Straight No Chaser brings audiences of all ages back to a simpler time, one unafraid of bright neons, loud prints, and cool boy bands.

The final show of the 90s Part 2 Tour in Atlantic City, N.J. is extra special, marking the 15th Anniversary of Straight No Chaser’s first Atlantic City residency! In honor of the Anniversary, Straight No Chaser will be offering VIP Packages starting at $250 per person. VIP packages include a pre-show meet & greet, a 5-song acoustic performance featuring songs from the original residency, an exclusive 15th Anniversary t-shirt, photo opportunities with all nine members of Straight No Chaser, as well as a VIP only post-show cocktail mixer with the group! Tickets for this Crystal Anniversary show are on sale everywhere starting Feb. 14. VIP packages and show tickets are sold separately.

“The '90s were a time when music impacted people in a way that only nostalgia can recreate,” said Straight No Chaser member Seggie Isho. “We felt that connection with audiences last summer. Our fans are ready for more of that throwback magic and we’re ready to bring it! It’s not just about the songs though; it's about reliving the energy, the vibe, and those unforgettable moments. Plus, we’ve got new 90’s inspired fits, new music, and even more hair gel (for some of us). Get ready to party!”

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Tour Dates

July

8 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

9 - Vienna, VA - Wolftrap

10 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

11 - Sidney, ME - Bowl in the Pines

12 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

13 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

15 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

16 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

17 - Havre de Grace, MD - STAR Centre

18 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

19 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Art Center *

20 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Performing Arts Center

21 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

23 - Warren, OH - Robins Theatre

24 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

26 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe

27 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

30 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University

31 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theatre

August

1 - Sheboygan, WI - Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

2 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium +

3 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts +

6 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

7 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

September

5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

* denotes matinee and evening shows

denotes on-sale TBA

# denotes with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

Comments