A Boogie Wit da Hoodie "DOWN FOR REAL" Single Releases

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A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has released a new single titled 'Down for Real' as part of his Il Caos EP quadrilogy, released via Victor Victor Presents. On the heels of Il Caos Parte 1, the new record sets the tone for what's to come in the second installment of the EP series that continues to drop alongside new Nike Air Force 1 colorways.

The quadrilogy is executive produced by Steven Victor and will be released this fall. The EPs come alongside four new Victor Victor X Nike Air Force 1 colorway drops and serve as a reflection of Victor's passion for Italian motorsport, music, and a testament to his two decades shaping hip-hop and global culture. The first EP featured Lil Baby, King Beamo, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Dann, Ade, and Don Joseph, with Il Caos Parte 1 setting the tone for the sonic journey of the new, highly sought-after sneaker collaboration with DJ Khaled announcing the four colorways - red, blue, purple, and black.

About Victor Victor

Founded in 2016 by Steven Victor, Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW) is a multifaceted music and media company based in New York, known for representing some of the world's most impactful artists, songwriters, creators, and athletes. VVW has launched the careers of artists including Pop Smoke and Ski Mask the Slump God, with a culturally-defining recording catalog having shaped a generation and continues to influence the genre today. Additionally, VVW was behind Japanese cultural icon NIGO's return to music with the release of I Know NIGO in 2022, which featured music from A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Tyler The Creator.

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