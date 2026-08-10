A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to Headline ARTIST 10th Anniversary Show at UBS Arena

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A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his RIAA Platinum debut mixtape ARTIST with a one-night-only concert titled 10 YEARS OF ARTIST at UBS Arena in New York on October 30. The Bronx rapper will be joined by special guests DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo and Zeddy Will for the milestone show.

A Boogie kicked off his milestone 2026 with the instantly sold-out hometown Boogie Bash at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

The next chapter of A Boogie's ongoing musical journey as 'The Artist' began earlier this year with the arrival of his EP, Before Artistry. The six-track project includes such standout tracks as 'Glitchin,' 'Show Me Something Real,' 'PGD (feat. Kyle Richh & Zeddy Will),' and 'Red Light (feat. Trippie Redd).'

Last October saw 'Part of Me' – which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, 'We Belong Together' – prove another worldwide hit for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, entering Billboard's Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts along with official singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. A Boogie's 2025 wrapped up with a number of his classic hits earning new RIAA certifications, with 'Look Back At It' now officially certified 7x Platinum, 'Jungle' and 'Still Think About It' both jumping to 5x Platinum, 'Demons & Angels' and 'Me and My Guitar' each notching 2x Platinum, and 'Friend Zone' reaching Platinum, with 'Might Not Give Up' and 'Bleed' both attaining Gold status.

Tickets will first become available through an artist presale on August 12 at 10AM ET, followed by additional presales and a general onsale beginning August 14 at 10AM ET. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is also scheduled to perform at Buffalo, New York's Keybank Arena and Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center in September, with support from DaBaby, Zeddy Will and J.I. on select dates.

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