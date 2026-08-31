Lil Jon, Lil Baby, Ferg Join Jaylen Brown's 741 FREQUENCY FEST in Boston

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Nearly 15,000 people from across New England filled Boston Common on Sunday for 741 Frequency Fest, a massive farewell block party powered by Jaylen Brown, 741 and the 7uice Foundation, celebrating Brown's decade-long connection to Boston and the community that has become family throughout his career.

More than a farewell, the event served as a celebration of the relationship Brown has built with the city both on and off the court. Throughout his time in Boston, Brown has made community impact a cornerstone of his legacy, consistently investing his time, resources and platform into young people, underserved communities, education, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity. Through the 7uice Foundation and his numerous community initiatives, Brown has developed deep roots throughout Greater Boston; making it fitting that his final celebration before beginning his next chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers centered around the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

Boston Common was transformed into a vibrant community festival, complete with food trucks, carnival games, music and family-friendly activities. Kids received complimentary haircuts by Marvelous Cuts and nail services by Naoir B salon, ahead of the new school year, while the 7uice Foundation distributed backpacks filled with school supplies to local youth. Fans also got to practice their best slam dunk alongside Hoopbus.

Brown's independent performance brand, 741, also brought its signature pop-up truck to the Common, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase the green Rover sneaker for a special one-day-only price of $100.

Music remained at the center of the celebration throughout the day, with sounds curated by DJ TE, DJ Mez and DJ Real P and MC'd by Herv, before Boston's own DJ Pup Dawg closed out the festivities. Legendary MC and Boston native Free, best known for her iconic tenure on 106 & Park, served as host, keeping the energy high as thousands packed the Common. What began as a community celebration quickly turned into one of the summer's biggest surprise concerts.

Rising artists Yanna and Money MyFace kicked off the performances before a star-studded lineup took the stage featuring Cambridge's own Millyz, and buzzing stars Big Boss Vette, Smino, Belly Gang Kushington, Veeze, Ferg and Massachusetts native Joyner Lucas. Lil Jon surprised the crowd with an unexpected pop-out before Lil Baby closed the concert, bringing an electric ending to the musical portion of the evening.

The celebration then shifted to honoring Brown and the imprint he leaves on Massachusetts.

Following the performances, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined Brown for a special presentation recognizing his impact on the city, including the unveiling of 'Jaylen Brown Way.' State representatives also honored Brown with a Key to the Fifth District on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts - a fitting tribute to a player whose relationship with Boston has extended far beyond basketball.

The spirit of giving continued throughout the afternoon with philanthropic creator Zach Dereniowski of MD Motivator, who surprised attendees with cash, gift cards, sneakers and other gifts. In one of the day's most memorable moments, Dereniowski partnered with Brown to surprise a single mother with a new car, embodying the community-first spirit at the heart of the celebration.

From children preparing to head back to school, to longtime fans wearing Brown jerseys, to families dancing together as some of music's biggest names took the stage, 741 Frequency Fest felt less like a goodbye and more like a celebration of everything Brown and Boston have built together.

For nearly a decade, Boston has been more than the city where Brown played basketball - it became a community he invested in, learned from and grew alongside. Thousands showing up to Boston Common offered a powerful reflection of that mutual connection.

As Brown prepares to begin a new chapter in Philadelphia, 741 Frequency Fest served as a reminder that while his jersey may change, the relationships, programs and impact he has built throughout Boston remain an important part of his legacy.

741 Future Fest was produced by Theory Communications and HUE Back Bay.

Special thanks to the event's partners and sponsors, including: the City of Boston, Audio & Lighting Limited LLC, Naoir B, Marvelous Cuts, E Designs, JoyDealers and SoFenomenal Agency Group, whose support helped bring the community celebration to life.

Photo Credit: Bri Robinson, Sam Mironko, Riley Howland and Mason Taylor



Photo Credit: Bri Robinson, Sam Mironko, Riley Howland and Mason Taylor

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