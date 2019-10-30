88rising Shares 'Hopscotch' Music Video

88rising continues their winning streak of singles with the release of the "Hopscotch" music video. Showcasing collective members AUGUST 08, Joji, and Rich Brian with a guest feature from Barney Bones, the single arrives as another cut from the group's latest effort Head In The Clouds II, a diverse compilation of tracks ranging from dancehall to disco to vintage R&B.

The "Hopscotch" music video takes a DIY approach. Captured on old-school VHS tapes, the video shows the MCs up to antics in open lots, department stores, and of course the studio. The simplistic, iMovie style creates a clever juxtaposition against the hedonistic mischief of the track itself, where the featured players brag about their taste in Valley Girls, French bread, and Cuban cigars. All it takes to keep themselves and viewers entertained are a few shopping carts, Wii remotes, and a pair of nunchucks.

The new video follows the release of Head In The Clouds II, released on October 11 via 88rising exclusively distributed by 12Tone Music. Since its release, the album has already amassed over 190 million streams globally, and garnered high praise from Billboard, Genius, The FADER and more.

Executive produced by Joji, Head In The Clouds II highlights new material from 88rising's core crew of Rich Brian, Joji, NIKI, AUGUST 08 and Higher Brothers and features unprecedented global collaborations with Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd), Major Lazer, Jackson Wang, GoldLink, Phum Viphurit, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE, Stephanie Poetri and more. Across 16 tracks, the album spans six countries (United States, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and China) for a cohesive sound that blends elements of vintage R&B, hip-hop, disco, and forward-thinking pop.

88rising - Head In The Clouds II

(October 11th - 88rising/12 Tone Music)

1. 88rising, Rich Brian, CHUNG HA - These Nights

2. 88rising, NIKI, Phum Viphurit - Strange Land

3. 88rising, Joji, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE - Need Is Your Love

4. 88rising, Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers - Tequila Sunrise (feat. AUGUST 08 & GoldLink)

5. 88rising, Joji, Jackson Wang - Walking (feat. Swae Lee & Major Lazer)

6. 88rising, Joji, Don Krez - Breathe

7. 88rising, NIKI, Rich Brian - Shouldn't Couldn't Wouldn't

8. 88rising, RHYME SO - Just Used Music Again

9. 88rising, NIKI - Indigo

10. 88rising, AUGUST 08, Joji - Hopscotch (feat. Barney Bones & Rich Brian)

11. 88rising, AUGUST 08, Barney Bones - Calculator

12. 88rising, NIKI - La La Lost You

13. 88rising, Higher Brothers - Hold Me Down

14. 88rising, Stephanie Poetri, Jackson Wang - I Love You 3000 II

15. 88rising, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers - 2 The Face

16. 88rising, Rich Brian - Gold Coast

The past year proved to be a breakthrough year for Joji as he scored two separate entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" & "Sanctuary," charted at No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with his debut LP BALLADS 1, secured his first RIAA certified platinum plaque for "SDITD" and hit over 1 billion total streams on his catalog to date. A master of multiple mediums, Joji is an Osaka, Japan-born singer and producer capturing a following from every corner of the Internet. The multi-talented visionary defies convention -- his songs are characterized by down tempo, melancholic themes and soulful vocals, layered over lush grimy textures, blending elements of trap, folk, electronic, and R&B. Featured everywhere from GQ to Nylon to Billboard to Pitchfork to The FADER and beyond, Joji is one of the most interesting and promising new artists in the digital age.

AUGUST 08 is a Los Angeles-born singer, songwriter, and producer who extracts dynamic, diverse, and danceable pop from the heart of the hood in his music. A founding member of the 88rising collective, he proved integral to shaping the sound of the group and its Head In The Clouds album, even vocally powering Midsummer Madness to the tune of 100 million-plus Spotify streams and achieving RIAA certified gold status. Additionally, he formed the Just Friends collective alongside producer Channel Tres and genre disruptor Duckwrth. As time went on, AUGUST 08 managed to seamlessly transition into a solo artist and in 2018, he delivered the tastemaker-approved debut FATHER EP, which Pigeons & Planes declared, "R&B for the 22nd century, an unflinching transmutation of emotion into music." Picking up this thread, he opens up like never before on Happy Endings With An Asterisk, released via 88rising/Red Bull Records in August this year. Here, he again constructs a singular musical backdrop with a raw, relatable, and real story at its core. Slated for fall 2019, AUGUST 08 is to release his third EP, Emotional Cuh, set to be a continuation of storytelling around growing up as "a street kid in a wild city."

Rich Brian is 19-year-old Brian Imanuel, born in Jakarta, Indonesia. After sharing a string of singles featuring guests such as 21 Savage, Offset and Playboi Carti, Brian's debut album, Amen, was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2018. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud. Brian currently resides in Los Angeles, California and recently released his sophomore LP The Sailor via 88rising, which features a Dave Meyer-directed video for "Yellow," a RZA feature and even received praise from the President of Indonesia.

By now, if you're in tune with the culture, you know about 88rising. Revered by the likes of CNN, Forbes, Bloomberg, The New Yorker, Billboard,Pitchfork and Los Angeles Times, 88rising is at the forefront of catapulting Asian culture and stories into new dimensions. Refusing to be confined within a single vessel, 88rising has exceptionally executed any and all ideas, while breaking new ground along the way. Best known as the team behind Internet-breaking sensations, including Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and Keith Ape, 88rising have quickly escalated to selling out world tours, hosting festivals and working with today's biggest stars. "88rising is distinguished by its idiosyncratic tone and it's up-to-the-nanosecond appreciation of hip-hop's youthful, Internet-driven trends," The New Yorker said, in their 8-page long feature on the company. Furthermore, it's highlighted that in just two years, "88rising has become an authority on how to create Asian and American pop-culture crossovers." They've made some of the most ambitious, and sometimes unconventional, collaborations possible, such as Joji's single, "CAN'T GET OVER YOU," featuring Clams Casino; Rich Brian's single, "Gospel," featuring Keith Ape and XXXTentacion; and Keith Ape's single, "Achoo," featuring Ski Mask The Slump God. To say that 88rising has their finger on the pulse is an understatement. With over 3.3M subscribers and nearly 1.1 billion views on their YouTube channel, 88rising's influence is undeniable. But with their first label compilation album, Head in the Clouds, released last summer, their 17-date North American tour and inaugural Head in the Clouds music festival in the books, and now their first major fashion collaboration, GUE88 Head In The Clouds, selling out in minutes, 88rising is determined to make a difference now more than ever, not just for the culture, but primarily for the international Asian community.





