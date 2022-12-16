'7 Candles' A New Song For Kwanzaa Released By The GroovaLottos
The holiday season is upon us, and songs about the season fill the air and streaming playlists. This year Polyphonic Studios and the artists affiliated with them offer some welcome musical additions to the season.
The GroovaLottos' comic "Xmas Morning" and their Afrobeat-styled ode to Kwanzaa, "7 Candles," bring some funk and soul to the season. While "7 Candles" offers three versions/mixes of the song, Tiktok has gravitated toward the "Bembe Mix" as a favorite background for dance videos. "This Holiday With You" is a bouncy soul groove by world-class jazz and rhythm & blues singer Chops Turner, penned by Mwalim and produced by The GroovaLottos.
"This Holiday With You," "7 Candles," and "Xmas Morning" can be found on all streaming platforms and can also be heard on the "Thump & Soul Holiday Jams" playlist on Spotify. The playlist can also be accessed from the GroovaLottos website, thegroovalottos.com
