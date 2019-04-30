'66: TALKIN' BOUT MY GENERATION Announced At Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant



Remember the pivotal year 1966 in this rocking throwback concert of music and history. Chronofon reflects on this turbulent time and the impact it has had on our cultural fabric, then and now. Brought to you from "the studios of radio station WDAK," our four "radio personalities" bring you news, commentary, advice for the modern woman, a call-in trivia show, and of course lots of music. Songs include "Summer in the City," "Ain't That Peculiar," "Monday, Monday," "Sounds of Silence," "Feel Like I'm Fixin' to Die Rag" and many more.

Pianist Dan Chouinard and singers Bradley Greenwald, Diana Grasselli, and Prudence Johnson (together known as Chronofon) with Dean Magraw and Gary Raynor, bring to the Dakota stage something more than a concert, a hybrid art form at home in the theater as well as the nightclub, weaving together stories, songs, and pictures with their trademark musical virtuosity.

Previous popular Chronofon performances at the Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant include Dear Lenny: Bernstein's Life in Songs & Letters and Jacques Brel: When We Have Only Love.

Admission costs are $25-$35.

Tickets can be purchased online at dakotacooks.com

Location: 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Phone: (612) 332-1010

About Chronofon

Chrono - (pertaining to time)

fon - (abbreviation of "fonic", describing something we hear, such as music or a recording of music)

Chronofon is a confluence of four principle Minnesota performing artists - Dan Chouinard, Diana Grasselli, Bradley Greenwald, and Prudence Johnson - who together, conceive, research, write, design, direct, and perform musical chronicles of past and present artists, time periods and places. Their diverse voices and writing and directorial styles complement and challenge one another, to develop dynamic, theatrical concerts for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The artistic goals set forth by this group of experienced collaborators include successfully representing the artistic merit and significance of their subjects through the exploration and exposition of its music, art, culture and social mirrors, while executing the material with depth, style, innovation and humor.

In collaboration with the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library and Open Eye Theatre, and with support from The Minnesota Regional Arts Council, Chronofon has created sold-out productions including Weill & Brecht - The Berlin Years; Jacques Brel - When We Have Only Love, '66 - Talkin' Bout My Generation and Dear Lenny: Bernstein's Life in Songs & Letters.







