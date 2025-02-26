311's Nick Hexum Releases Introspective Solo EP 'Waxing Nostalgic'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nick Hexum, best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for multi-platinum rock band 311, has been spending time in his own recording studio, Studio Hex and is on a mission to revolutionize the music industry with his new tech startup, SKP, which is proud to release Hexum’s new introspective, beautiful EP, Waxing Nostalgic.

Speaking on each of the extended play’s songs, Hexum says: “Cosmic Connection” is a hopeful tune about looking past each other's differences to acknowledge the connection we share. I wrote “1978” with my sister Angie, running through childhood memories of what life was like at the age of eight. A lament for the now extinct, pre-technology childhood. My daughter, Echo, plays piano on that recording.

“Work of Fiction” is a song about the need for approval and the fictional stories we tell ourselves, and “Lonely Existence” reflects the inner dialogue of what it's like to be stuck in the throes of addiction.”

Photo Credit: Colleen Allison

Comments