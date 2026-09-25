2HOLLIS Releases Single WARHORSE Ahead of PIROUETTE Album

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Genre-defying artist, producer and songwriter 2hollis has released his highly anticipated new single 'Warhorse,' out now via Interscope Records. The track arrives just days after 2hollis announced his forthcoming fifth studio album, Pirouette, arriving November 11th.

2hollis has been teasing 'Warhorse' for months, working the track into his live festival sets and steadily building anticipation among fans ahead of its official release. The track offers another glimpse into the world of Pirouette, continuing an evolution that has seen 2hollis move fluidly between underground experimentation, high-impact electronic production and emotionally charged pop songwriting. Across this new era, he taps into a more romantic and expressive side of his artistry while continuing to push his sound forward.

Earlier this week, 2hollis unveiled Pirouette alongside its stunning hand-drawn artwork, created by acclaimed artist Yosaka Amano, whose singular visual language finds a natural counterpart in the world of 2hollis. The announcement was accompanied by a striking collection of physical editions that further bring the world of Pirouette to life.

'There is a delicate, sensitive quality to 2hollis that aligned perfectly with the image I had in mind for the artwork,' says Amano. 'He felt very close to the kind of character I have always drawn—as though he had stepped directly out of one of my paintings,' says Yosaka on the collaboration. 'Rather than having to adapt my style to fit him, I was able to portray him naturally within my own world. The piece feels closely connected to the work I have been creating throughout my career.'

'Warhorse' follows recent single 'Sex,' which Stereogum praised for its 'EDM-infused pop bombast,' adding that it 'might be the most wholesome song about sex ever… mostly it just feels excited and happy.' That track followed 'Hurt,' which launched 2hollis' latest era this summer as his first new music following his critically acclaimed major-label debut album, star. Together, the releases continue to expand the world of Pirouette and build out the next chapter of 2hollis' ever evolving world.

The release also arrives amid another major cultural moment for 2hollis, who was recently unveiled as i-D Magazine's latest global print cover star, adding to a growing list of major fashion and culture covers that includes 032c, Dazed, King Kong, The Greatest, Flaunt and Office Magazine. The new i-D feature spotlights the world surrounding the Los Angeles artist and the ascent that has positioned him at the intersection of music, fashion and a new generation of youth culture. On stands globally now, the cover further underscores the growing reach of an artist whose influence extends far beyond any single genre or scene.

About 2hollis

2hollis is the Los Angeles-based artist, producer and songwriter at the forefront of a new generation reshaping contemporary music. Equal parts architect and avatar, he has become a defining figure in the underground-to-mainstream pipeline; an artist turning online mythology, club catharsis, and vulnerable pop instincts into a fully realized world. Pairing emotional songwriting with chest-caving production that blurs the lines of underground rap, psychedelia and gothic industrial techno into a high-voltage language of youth culture.

His 2025 major-label debut, star, marked a pinnacle breakthrough, earning critical acclaim, tens of millions of streams and a No. 11 position on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart. In the months that followed, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold out European run, made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, Stereogum and Consequence ultimately named star among the best albums of the year and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025. On the way, he's also received praise from outlets like GQ, Rolling Stone, i-D, 032C, The Face, The New York Times, 032c, Dazed, and more.

After developing his chops by making electronic music in his bedroom as a young teen, his first songs as 2hollis announced a knack for reshaping a universe of influences in his image. Early projects like 2022's White Tiger and 2023's 2 established him as one of the underground's great experimenters. But 2024's boy and star in 2025 show how he can utilize these boundary-pushing instincts to create immediate, resonant pop music that speaks to fans all around the world.

As 2hollis moves forward, he's being pulled into other orbits, too. He's become an in-demand collaborator, teasing upcoming work with rap innovators like former tourmate Ken Carson, the latter of whom tapped 2hollis to reinvent star's 'girl' for his own album xperiment with the instantly popular 'shadeson' track.

With a rapidly growing global audience, major touring milestones and increasing demand as a collaborator, 2hollis is emerging as one pop music's newest and most exciting vanguards. His sold-out shows converging with his online community has only sharpened that mythology in real time, with live shows that feel less like traditional concerts than full-body detonations — rave, mosh pit, pop spectacle, and fan ritual all colliding around his kinetic stage presence.

Photo Credit: Noah Dillon



Photo Credit: Noah Dillon

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