2HOLLIS Releases New Single SEX Via Interscope Records

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Genre-defying artist, producer and songwriter 2hollis has released his new single 'Sex,' available now via Interscope Records, accompanied by an official music video.

The release arrives amid another major moment for 2hollis, who was unveiled Tuesday as i-D Magazine's latest cover star, further cementing his place at the intersection of music, fashion and a new generation of youth culture.

'Sex' continues the bold new chapter 2hollis opened this summer with 'Hurt,' his first new single following the release of his critically acclaimed major-label debut album, star. Once again pushing his shape-shifting sound forward, the new track finds 2hollis continuing to evolve on his own terms while expanding the singular world surrounding his music.

https://2hollis.lnk.to/SexMusicVideo

About 2hollis

2hollis is the Los Angeles-based artist, producer and songwriter at the forefront of a new generation reshaping contemporary music. Equal parts architect and avatar, he has become a defining figure in the underground-to-mainstream pipeline; an artist turning online mythology, club catharsis, and vulnerable pop instincts into a fully realized world. Pairing emotional songwriting with chest-caving production that blurs the lines of underground rap, psychedelia and gothic industrial techno into a high-voltage language of youth culture.

His 2025 major-label debut, star, marked a pinnacle breakthrough, earning critical acclaim, tens of millions of streams and a No. 11 position on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart. In the months that followed, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold out European run, made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, Stereogum and Consequence ultimately named star among the best albums of the year and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025. On the way, he's also received praise from outlets like GQ, Rolling Stone, i-D, 032C, The Face, The New York Times, 032c, Dazed, and more.

After developing his chops by making electronic music in his bedroom as a young teen, his first songs as 2hollis announced a knack for reshaping a universe of influences in his image. Early projects like 2022's White Tiger and 2023's 2 established him as one of the underground's great experimenters. But 2024's boy and star in 2025 show how he can utilize these boundary-pushing instincts to create immediate, resonant pop music that speaks to fans all around the world.

With a rapidly growing global audience, major touring milestones and increasing demand as a collaborator, 2hollis is emerging as one pop music's newest and most exciting vanguards. His sold-out shows converging with his online community has only sharpened that mythology in real time, with live shows that feel less like traditional concerts than full-body detonations — rave, mosh pit, pop spectacle, and fan ritual all colliding around his kinetic stage presence.

Photo Credit: Noah Dillon



Photo Credit: Noah Dillon

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