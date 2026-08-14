ROMMULAS Releases SONOFRHEASILVIA EP via Warner Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Los Angeles-based artist rommulas has released his new EP, SONOFRHEASILVIA, via Warner Records. The project follows his single PALETA and arrives after a year that saw him perform on stages around the world. Alongside the release, rommulas announced a North American RHEA SILVIA Tour, with dates set for Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

SONOFRHEASILVIA marks the next chapter in rommulas' rapidly evolving artistic journey. The EP promises to further showcase his genre-blurring approach, bringing together the raw energy, emotional intensity, and boundary-pushing sound that have quickly made him one of the most compelling new voices in alternative music.

Tickets for the RHEA SILVIA Tour are on-sale now.

Tracklist

PALETA

PROBLEMA

LOSE IT

CHEST

RHEA SILVIA Tour Dates

8/20 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL

8/24 – Mod Club – Toronto, ON

8/25 – The Hall at Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

8/30 – El Rey – Los Angeles, CA

About rommulas

Los Angeles-born Mexican-American rapper and producer, rommulas, is carving out a lane entirely his own, pushing the underground into uncharted territory through a boundary-pushing blend of hypnotic hip-hop, high-impact hyperpop, and rhythmically charged reggaeton into a boundary-pushing bilingual sound that defies easy categorization. Rooted in his Mexican heritage and Southern California's Chicano culture, rommulas approaches music with a deep reverence for craft, using his sound to reconnect with his culture while challenging the boundaries of contemporary alternative music. A member of the influential boylife collective alongside longtime friends 2hollis and Nate Sib, he has quickly emerged as one of the underground's most distinctive new voices. Rommulas began making beats as a teenager, teaching himself production on his mother's laptop before spending years quietly refining his craft. That dedication came to fruition in 2025 with his debut single 'left to right,' a collaboration with 2hollis that surpassed 17 million global streams and established the foundation for his acclaimed ANIMÁL EP. The project's standout tracks 'No Me Importa' and 'insane' helped propel him to millions of streams and a rapidly growing global audience. His breakout year also saw rommulas join 2hollis on the sold-out The Star Tour across North America, while his ANIMÁL EP release pop-up at Los Angeles' Echoplex drew thousands of fans and reached capacity almost immediately. With early support from tastemakers including Ones To Watch, i-D, The New York Times Popcast, and Stereogum, rommulas has continued to build momentum at the intersection of music, culture, and internet communities. Now he is expanding his sonic palette even further as he enters a new chapter, weaving Latin-rooted sounds into blown-out synths, industrial abrasion, and noise while developing a body of work that reflects his Mexican roots, creative independence, and singular artistic vision.

The SONOFRHEASILVIA EP includes the tracks PALETA, PROBLEMA, LOSE IT and CHEST. Organizers say the RHEA SILVIA Tour dates have been moved to larger venues due to demand, with stops including Avondale Music Hall in Chicago, Mod Club in Toronto, The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn and El Rey in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Chessa Subbiondo



Photo Credit: Chessa Subbiondo

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...