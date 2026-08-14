ROMMULAS to Release SONOFRHEASILVIA EP 8/14, Plans Fall Tour

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Rommulas will release his new EP, SONOFRHEASILVIA, on Friday, August 14 via Warner Records. The Los Angeles-based artist is also set to launch the RHEA SILVIA Tour, a limited North American run that will include stops in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Artist pre-sale tickets are scheduled to become available Wednesday, August 12 at 10am local time, with general on-sale tickets to follow Thursday, August 13 at 10am local time.

Following the release of his latest single, 'PALETA,' and a breakout year that has seen him perform on stages around the world, SONOFRHEASILVIA marks the next chapter in rommulas' rapidly evolving artistic journey. The forthcoming EP promises to further showcase his genre-blurring approach, bringing together the raw energy, emotional intensity, and boundary-pushing sound that have quickly made him one of the most compelling new voices in alternative music.

In addition, rommulas also announces his 'RHEA SILVIA' Tour in support of his upcoming EP. The limited run will hit a handful of cities across North America including Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

Tracklist

PALETA

PROBLEMA

LOSE IT

CHEST

Tour Dates

8/20 — Backline at Avondale — Chicago, IL

8/24 — Drake Underground — Toronto, ON

8/25 — Zone One at Elsewhere — Brooklyn, NY

8/30 — The Roxy — Los Angeles, CA

About Rommulas

Los Angeles-based Mexican-American artist rommulas is carving out a lane entirely his own, blending hypnotic hip-hop, high-impact hyperpop, and rhythmically charged reggaeton into a boundary-pushing bilingual sound that defies easy categorization. A member of the influential boylife collective alongside longtime friends 2hollis and Nate Sib, rommulas has quickly emerged as one of alternative music's most exciting new voices. His breakout 2025 run included collaborations with 2hollis on the explosive singles 'left to right' and 'Option,' with the former surpassing 17+ million global streams and paving the way for the release of his acclaimed ANIMÁL EP, featuring standout tracks 'No Me Importa' and 'insane.' He also joined 2hollis on the sold-out The Star Tour across North America and drew thousands of fans to his ANIMÁL EP release pop-up at Los Angeles' Echoplex, which reached capacity almost immediately. With early support from tastemakers including Ones To Watch, i-D, The New York Times Popcast, and Stereogum, rommulas continues to blur the lines between genres, cultures, and languages, establishing himself as a singular new force in contemporary music.

The SONOFRHEASILVIA EP will include the tracks PALETA, PROBLEMA, LOSE IT and CHEST. The RHEA SILVIA Tour is scheduled to open August 20 at Backline at Avondale in Chicago, followed by Drake Underground in Toronto on August 24, Zone One at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on August 25, and The Roxy in Los Angeles on August 30. Rommulas, a member of the boylife collective, previously released the ANIMÁL EP and joined 2hollis on The Star Tour across North America.

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