2022 STARS ON ICE TOUR ComesÂ To Ubs Arena At Belmont Park On May 1

Every four years, figure skating fans get to revel in the sport's most celebrated platform -- the Winter Olympics. And for American figure skating fans, the 2022 Winter Olympics could possibly deliver something not seen since Meryl Davis & Charlie White (2014) and Evan Lysacek (2010) - a Gold medal. Nathan Chen, three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and five-time and reigning U.S. Champion, is considered a favorite to do just that.

Following the Olympics, Nathan will be the centerpiece of the 2022 Stars on Ice tour that will feature many of the U.S. skaters vying for a medal in the Winter Games. The Tour will visit UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Sunday May 1 for a 4:00 PM performance.

After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team competing in Beijing, China. The star-studded cast joining Nathan Chen on the 2022 Tour include: two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou; three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue; two-time World Medalists and two-time U.S. Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu. Please visit www.starsonice.com for future cast and guest skater announcements.

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour will go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 AM. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.starsonice.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Stars on Ice is pleased to have KosÃ© as an Associate Sponsor and Us Weekly as the Official Lifestyle Media Partner for the 2022 Tour.

Stars on Ice continues to be a pioneer in figure skating by offering fans the rare opportunity to witness some of the world's most creative and cherished champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines. Founded and produced by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Stars on Ice is one of the premier family entertainment events in the U.S., and the only figure skating tour in America that has annually brought fans the greatest performances and competitors from around the globe.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon with Sterling Project Development serving as development manager. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, especially when economic activity has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences up to 17,250 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

For more information about the Tour, visit www.starsonice.com.