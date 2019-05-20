2020 Country Music Cruise Adds Exile

Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members Exile have been added to an already incredible lineup for The 2020 Country Music Cruise, departing Ft. Lauderdale on January 25, 2020 and making stops in beautiful St. Maarten, San Juan and Half Moon Cay Bahamas before returning on February 1. Larry The Cable Guy, Alabama's Randy Owen, Tracy Lawrence, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis, Larry, Steve & Rudy - The Gatlin Brothers and many others will entertain guests on the 7th annual Country Music Party At Sea, which is already over 80% sold out. Those wishing to book a cabin are encouraged to visit www.countrymusiccruise.com.

Cruise Host Lorianne Crook returns, and Moe Bandy, Johnny Lee, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, John Berry, Ben & Noel Haggard, Wade Hayes, Tony Jackson, Linda Davis & The Scott Family, Chuck Mead and His Grassy Knoll Boys, Karen Hester - A Tribute To Dolly, Grand Ole Opry At Sea, Elvis Tribute Artists and more are set to entertain guests aboard Holland America's stunning Signature class ship the Nieuw Amsterdam.

This marks Exile's 56th year as America's longest running band. On September 30, 1978, the award-winning group skyrocketed to world-wide fame with their multi-week chart-topper "Kiss You All Over." The single made Billboard's Year End Hot 100 Singles of 1978 (Top 5) and later placed in the trade's The 50 Sexiest Songs of All Time (Top 10) category.

During their run on the country charts, Exile scored 10 number one singles including "I Don't Want To Be A Memory," "Give Me One More Chance" and "She's A Miracle." In addition to writing their own songs and playing on all their recordings, they composed hits for other artists such as Alabama, Restless Heart, Huey Lewis, Diamond Rio and many more. The five original Exile members re-formed in 2008 with J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman. The band recently released their latest project Hits, which contains 11 number one hits spanning three decades and four additional Top 10s.

The Country Music Cruise has sold out each of its first six years, and 2020 cabins are moving at a sell-out pace. Guests are encouraged to make reservations soon to ensure the best choice in cabins by visiting www.countrymusiccruise.com or calling toll-free 866-476-2879.

Country Music Cruise guests have unprecedented opportunities to meet and mingle with the stars aboard what has been called the ultimate country music party. In addition to more than 50 live performances on seven stages, cruisers can socialize with their favorite artists at theme nights, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, jam sessions, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. The non-stop entertainment also includes Country karaoke, Gospel Hour, line dancing and costume contests.

Fares for the 2020 Country Music Cruise include mainstage concerts, daily activities, gourmet meals and so much more. To book a cabin, call toll-free 866-476-2879 or visit www.countrymusiccruise.com.





