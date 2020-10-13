2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS Adds New Performers to All-Star Lineup

Airing Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM.

CMT today revealed the next round of high-powered performers set to take the stage on the "2020 CMT Music Awards," airing Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Country star Kane Brown and entertainer Sarah Hyland will be two of the famous faces sharing hosting duties for this year's show, with two additional hosts to be revealed closer to air date.

Powerhouse acts and all-star nominees set to take this year's stage span the next generation of rising country superstars and country icons alike: Gabby Barrett (nominated for "Female Video of the Year" and "Breakthrough Video of the Year"), Morgan Wallen ("Male Video of the Year"), Sam Hunt ("Male Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year") and Shania Twain, making her first appearance on the CMT stage since 2011.

Additionally, the "2020 CMT Music Awards" will feature dynamic collaborations from music's biggest artists: Kelsea Ballerini ("Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year") + Halsey ("CMT Performance of the Year"), Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, and Luke Combs ("Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," and "CMT Performance of the Year") + Brooks & Dunn ("CMT Performance of the Year").

The second round of performers will join previously announced superstars Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris, plus Ram Trucks Side Stage performers Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning.

Country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate music's biggest stars and brings Nashville's one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting for "Video of the Year" finalists continuing throughout the show at vote.cmt.com . The full list of nominees for the "2020 CMT Music Awards" is available here.

"2020 CMT Music Awards" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

Official sponsors of the "2020 CMT Music Awards" are Kit Kat®, Little Caesars Delivery, PEDIGREE® and the Ram Truck Brand.

