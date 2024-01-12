1999 Write the Future Releases 'Light Rails' Ft. Rick Ross & Rich Brian From Forthcoming Project

Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues to worldbuild with “LiGhT rAiLs” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, out now via 88rising and RCA Records.

“LiGhT rAiLs” is a reunion for Rich Brian and Rick Ross, who previously collaborated on “Run It” alongside DJ Snake for the soundtrack of Marvel Studios' film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the new track, they continue to build rapport exchanging fun, hard-hitting bars set to an infectious high-pitched vocal loop.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project began last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. It marked the first time the Toronto jazz outfit worked with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs and was accompanied by a playful music video set at an elementary school talent show in the California suburbs (watch HERE).

“MiNt cHoCoLaTe” was followed by “rUN tHE FaDE” featuring Eyedress, which Stereogum affirmed “exemplifies the whirling, ruminative wall of sound that's so popular right now.” “rUN tHE FaDE” showcased the versatility of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, featuring Eyedress' signature lo-fi production and shoegaze influences, driven by heavy, distorted guitar riffs and hazy vocals. The music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) (watch HERE).

With more music and content to come, stay tuned for additional information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.