1999 Write the Future Releases 'Light Rails' Ft. Rick Ross & Rich Brian From Forthcoming Project

With more music and content to come, stay tuned for additional information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 4 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful

1999 Write the Future Releases 'Light Rails' Ft. Rick Ross & Rich Brian From Forthcoming Project

Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues to worldbuild with “LiGhT rAiLs” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, out now via 88rising and RCA Records.

“LiGhT rAiLs” is a reunion for Rich Brian and Rick Ross, who previously collaborated on “Run It” alongside DJ Snake for the soundtrack of Marvel Studios' film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the new track, they continue to build rapport exchanging fun, hard-hitting bars set to an infectious high-pitched vocal loop.

The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project began last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. It marked the first time the Toronto jazz outfit worked with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs and was accompanied by a playful music video set at an elementary school talent show in the California suburbs (watch HERE).

“MiNt cHoCoLaTe” was followed by “rUN tHE FaDE” featuring Eyedress, which Stereogum affirmed “exemplifies the whirling, ruminative wall of sound that's so popular right now.” “rUN tHE FaDE” showcased the versatility of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, featuring Eyedress' signature lo-fi production and shoegaze influences, driven by heavy, distorted guitar riffs and hazy vocals. The music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) (watch HERE).

With more music and content to come, stay tuned for additional information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kenya Vaun Releases New Single Used To Photo
Kenya Vaun Releases New Single 'Used To'

Evoking nineties vibes with its soulful undercurrent, the track revolves around a sample of “Sitting In The Park” by Billy Stewart. Over this throwback soundscape, she delivers a soulful and nostalgic love song that showcases her unparalleled vocal versatility. Kenya, weaves a narrative that transcends eras.

2
Young Franco Collaborates With S1mba on New Single Hita Photo
Young Franco Collaborates With S1mba on New Single 'Hita'

The track lands alongside a music video, to which Young Franco says “I've been wanting to work with Raghav Rampal after collaborating on the A-League clip with Tkay Maidza and Nerve. I found out S1mba was flying into Sydney so we scrambled to get the dream team together for this shoot. Watch the new music video!

3
YELLOWCARD Collaborates With Ambient Duo HAMMOCK For A Hopeful Sign Photo
YELLOWCARD Collaborates With Ambient Duo HAMMOCK For 'A Hopeful Sign'

YELLOWCARD collaborates with ambient duo HAMMOCK for 'A Hopeful Sign.' Reimagines their most memorable tracks in a neo-classical, ambient realm. The first single from the album, “Ocean Avenue,” takes the band's signature hit and metamorphosizing the song from a pop-punk anthem to a contemplative and delicate piano-led ballad.

4
Noah Solt To Release Fourth Single Ever Been Off Upcoming Debut Album Photo
Noah Solt To Release Fourth Single 'Ever Been' Off Upcoming Debut Album

Songwriter Noah Solt is set to release his fourth single, 'Ever Been,' off his highly anticipated debut album. The releases also received Top 10 placements across 300+ Spotify playlists. Listeners of Noah Kahan will gravitate towards the commercial, yet confessional indie folk appeal of 'Ever Been.'

More Hot Stories For You

The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area ShowsMark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area Shows
Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
CHICAGO