Marem Ladson Shares 'No Sentir Nada' Video from 'Azul' EP

Madrid-based singer-songwriter Marem Ladson shares the music video for "No Sentir Nada" ahead of the single's release tomorrow and her upcoming, bilingual EP Azul, out March 6 via Mont Ventoux. The EP marks the follow-up to her self-titled 2018 debut full-length.

"No Sentir Nada" is a melancholic song about canceling out sad feelings and leaving the past behind-the song translates to feel nothing. In the music video, Marem portrays a fearless cowgirl who represents confidence, strength, and power, someone she strives to become. After losing her horse outside of the saloon, she falls into deep despair during her search and learns to shut out the painful sadness. The video was filmed in the Tabernas desert in Almería, Spain at the iconic Oasys MiniHollywood, which was originally built in the 1960s as the set for Sergio Leone's classic Spaghetti western films "A Few Dollars More" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" starring Clint Eastwood.

Marem has added two new dates to her string of SXSW performances: Fortress of Updog on March 17 for the Swamp Sisters showcase and the Cherrywood Cafe on March 20. She will also perform at Paella Day at the Half Step Bar on March 18, HandleBar on March 19, and KEXP's "El Sonido" showcase at Javelina Bar on March 21. Following her stint in Austin, she'll travel to Los Angeles for a show at The Hotel Cafe on March 26, then to New York for her show at Lola on March 30. See the dates below.



Azul features introspective songwriting and infuses pop, folk, and R&B, resulting in a sound that is both intimate and powerful. The 5-track EP contains three songs written in Spanish and two written in English, "Fight" and "Nothing Really Matters," both of which Marem released as singles in 2019. On Azul, she finds strength in vulnerability as she reflects on the duality of her bicultural heritage. By blending contemporary sounds with references to '70s pop rock music, she aims for a sense of timelessness.

"I grew up listening to American folk, rock, and pop music, where the color blue is used as a metaphor for sadness. That has always been stuck in my mind," says Marem. "But recently, listening to more Spanish music, I realized azul is used as a metaphor for the complete opposite, happiness and cheerfulness. That felt like a revelation to me, and gave me some sort of hope. It made me think that maybe I should not assume that things are the way they are and cannot change. I can choose the meaning of things, nothing is absolute. So Azul is a revelation of hope."

Tracklist:

1. No Sentir Nada

2. Círculos

3. Savior

4. Fight

5. Nothing Really Matters

Singer-songwriter Marem Ladson was born in Galicia, Spain to an African-American father and Spanish mother and grew up in Galicia, Madrid, New York, and Houston. While growing up, Marem was introduced to various music genres and styles that influenced her sound, which incorporates traditional and contemporary textures. Marem's natural inclination to blend genres leads her to fearlessly write without any boundaries or limitations. As a young teen, she was signed by Mont Ventoux and released her acclaimed self-titled debut album, a coming of age story that dives into her inner feelings, dreams, and aspirations. Following the album release, Marem toured extensively in Spain and Portugal performing at major festivals and opened for Cat Power.

Upcoming Dates:

March 17 − Austin, TX @ Fortress of Updog (6:30pm, Swamp Sisters SXSW showcase)

March 18 − Austin, TX @ Half Step Bar (1p-5p, Paella Day SXSW)

March 19 − Ausin, TX @ HandleBar (7p, official SXSW showcase)

March 21 - Austin, TX @ Javelina Bar (KEXP "El Sonido" showcase)

March 20 − Austin, TX @ Cherrywood Coffeehouse (4:30p showcase)

March 26 − Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

March 30 − New York, NY @ Lola





