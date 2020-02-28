Luke De-Sciscio Releases 'Told You' Single Off Debut Album

British songwriter Luke De-Sciscio will release his debut full-length album Good Bye Folk Boy on March 13, as he embarks on his first-ever U.S. run of shows. His performance schedule is packed, with 12 sets lined up between The New Colossus Festival in New York City (3/12-15) and SXSW in Austin (3/19-22).



Today, De-Sciscio released the album's third single, "Told You," a beautifully lilting, finger-picked, deeply atmospheric song that he describes as a "stream of consciousness outpouring." Share via Soundcloud.



De-Sciscio continues: "The darkness, the sum of my actions, the years of self-serving chaos that led to the snap that necessitated this album's birth - it all sort of takes full flight at this point on the record, in 'Told You'. It's the tantrum that leaves itself behind. It's the ultimate forgiveness song. I think a lot of people can maybe get through their life without ever realizing they are the gravity at the center of their own black hole."



Emerging from the southwest of England, De-Sciscio creates timeless music, as well as the impression that he has been writing songs all of his life. A special and striking young talent, Luke's lyrics read like poetry, set to music that disarms in its simplicity. Anyone discovering Good Bye Folk Boy will be met by music that sounds as if it arrived in a dream.

The New Colossus Festival, New York City:

03/12 @ Bowery Electric Map Room - 7:45pm

03/13 @ MOSCOT Showroom - 3pm

03/13 @ Arlene's Grocery - 830pm Record Release - Birp.fm showcase

03/14 @ Pianos - 2:15pm

03/14 @ Pianos - 7:45pm

03/15 @ Arlene's Grocery - 2:15pm

SXSW, Austin:

03/19 @ Full Circle outside - 2pm (Queen of the Scene Party)

03/19 @ Fairmont Congressional Ballroom - 7:15pm w/ José Feliciano

03/20 @ 13th Floor - 5pm

03/21 @ Lazurus Brewery - 1pm (Music for Listeners Party)

03/21 @ The Mohawk - 3pm (New Colossus Festival Day Party Stage)

03/22 @ Empire Garage - TBA (Chili Dog Fest)

Photo Credit: Robyn Hodgkiss





Related Articles View More Music Stories