+/- Announce New Album 'Further Afield' Out Next Month

+/- {Plus/Minus} has announced their new album Further Afield out May 31 on Ernest Jenning Record Co. (pre-order). Further Afield is the band's first LP in a decade and showcases a more propulsive approach while still leaning into the epic hooks the band is known for. The album's artwork was created by longtime collaborator Mark Robinson (Teenbeat, Unrest, Air Miami, Flin Flon) who has designed all +/- {Plus/Minus} releases. The arresting cover combines Mark's signature minimalist graphic aesthetic with a collage of bold photographs. Today the band is sharing the album's first single and band-created video "Borrowed Time," which debuted today at Flood Magazine. The song is available now on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

On the song and video, the band's Patrick Ramos says, "Borrowed Time," an uplifting song about how resentment builds throughout the life of a relationship (the usual light +/- {Plus/Minus} subject matter), began as an exercise using a feature on the Moog Matriarch synthesizer that randomizes octaves so you don't know where any single note will land. James recorded the first sound it generated and built the structure of the song around it. Chris, after recording his drum part, decided to double it in an attempt to mimic his first performance. With only slight variations in his play, each take is hard-panned to the left and right resulting in the effect of an expanded and dizzying stereo picture. An 808 was used in lieu of bass guitar and I added a frenetic electric guitar before James recorded vocals.

The video, conceived at 3:00 am on the beach on Chris' birthday, was shot with a smartphone in almost complete darkness using Astrophotography mode. Each 4-minute take results in one second of footage which were then looped and edited together. Throughout the process, we learned that the act of keeping our heads as still as possible for four silent minutes in the dark while very slowly and deliberately moving our limbs is more unnerving than meditative. Interestingly, the red light you see in the background of one take is Chris shining a flashlight through the fleshy part of his hand between the thumb and forefinger. It's bloody good fun. +/- {Plus/Minus} is also announcing two Brooklyn shows. The band will be playing on April 28 at Baby's All Right with The Van Pelt and Catherine DeMarrais and have a record release show on June 1 at Union Pool with Jason Loewenstein.

For over twenty years, +/- {Plus/Minus} has stood as a captivating fixture in the indie rock scene, defying simple categorization while blending futuristic odd-time signature pop with electronic elements and traditional rock instrumentation. The band's origins trace back to the friendship of childhood friends Patrick Ramos and James Baluyut, who would go on to play with 90s New York indie stalwarts Versus. Following the (temporary!) dissolution of Versus in 2001, Ramos and Baluyut welcomed seasoned drummer Chris Deaner, hailing from the Austin music scene, into the fold This fruitful collaboration led to the creation of five full-length albums, several EPs, a video compilation DVD, and extensive tours across the United States, Europe, and Asia, alongside acts including Death Cab For Cutie, The Wrens, Mates of State and more.

As the band members transitioned into parenthood, they continued to write together. Weekly recording sessions became a cornerstone of their routine, slowly redefining their sound and sonic palette. This work culminates with the release of their sixth full-length LP entitled Further Afield. Among the ten tracks, standouts include the first single, Borrowed Time, a sparse synth-driven frenetic pop song; Calling Off the Rescue, a plaintive yet raucous slice of jangling guitar and massive builds; and Gondolier, a seven-minute 4-on-the-floor exploration traversing multiple musical styles. Experimentation, catchy melodies, and dark lyrical themes persist but are re-energized by the new rhythmic approach.

Self-recorded in the band's Brooklyn studio and a friend's house in Saratoga Springs, Further Afield incorporates many unconventional elements: AI strings from Sounds.Studio (an AI music platform co-founded by Chris), the ethereal harmonies of a high school choir, the endearing voice of Chris' grandfather, and an eclectic mix of newly learned instruments including the singing saw, pedal steel guitar, Omnichord, clarinet and vibraphone.

A set of band-created videos accompanies the release of Further Afield. These videos continue the band's trend of lo-fi, theoretical, playful, and engaging companion pieces. Standouts include "Borrowed Time," a surreal and mesmerizing series of video loops shot in near darkness utilizing the ultra-long exposure Astrophotography setting on a Pixel 7 Pro phone; "Gondolier," an epic three-section video spanning three seasons and starring multiple doppelganger instances of each band member which mirrors the epic three section song while highlighting the band's multi-instrumentalist songwriting approach; and "Calling Off the Rescue," a monochrome verité document shot entirely by the band as they rehearsed the song, showcasing their strength as a live act. Moving forward, the band plans to release a video for each of the album's songs, including one completely created via code, which, in addition to being released as a video, will also be released as open-source code enabling fans to make their own videos.