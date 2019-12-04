theSKIMM Launches Curated Holiday Retail Experience

theSkimm, the membership company dedicated to helping millennial women live smarter, announced today the launch of its Celebrate Smarter Shop, a curated retail experience designed to streamline holiday shopping. The e-commerce site is live today, and a physical pop-up shop in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan will open on November 29 (Black Friday) and run through December 24.

The Celebrate Smarter Shop presents a highly-curated collection of products (largely direct-to consumer, and ranging in price from $8-$399) to solve the holiday gifting, hosting, travel, and wellness needs of the millennial woman on-the-go. The shop features apparel from ADAY and Primary; plants and planters from The Sill; skincare from Ursa Major, Wander Beauty, and Paradox; accessories from Nisolo, Artemis Designs, and State Bags; nail colors from Fluide; candles from Otherland; cookware from Material; and fitness gear from Amanda Kloots.

For a company founded on the concept of "time well spent," first-party data showing that the average Skimm'r spends 20 hours prepping for the holiday season presented a very clear challenge: Skimm the holiday routine. Using the same "live smarter" lens that drives all of theSkimm's offerings, products in the Celebrate Smarter Shop are selected by prioritizing the things that matter most to theSkimm's audience-from price point and brand discovery to product categories and factors like sustainability and social consciousness.

"Our audience has always looked to theSkimm for smart product recommendations. With the Celebrate Smarter Shop, we wanted to go a step further and Skimm the entire holiday shopping experience," said theSkimm's co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. "We want to save you time, cut back on stress, and help you give the best gifts this season."

The three-story pop-up shop, located in the Flatiron neighborhood at 909 Broadway, will also feature live programming for theSkimm community, including podcast tapings of "Skimm'd from the Couch," holiday workshops, and other special events throughout the month.

Batiste, the presenting sponsor of the Celebrate Smarter Shop in Flatiron, will host a hair refresh station with on-site stylists offering touch-ups for shoppers during the busy holiday season. STARZ, the partnering sponsor of the Flatiron shop, will host a recharging lounge on the second floor where guests can enjoy STARZ Originals programming and giveaways. Bose joins as a supporting sponsor and will also activate in the Flatiron space.

Since its launch in 2012, theSkimm has built an audience of over 7 million with a deep loyalty and trust in theSkimm's signature voice, and for years theSkimm has highlighted smart products and new books in its weekly Skimm Picks and Skimm Reads features of the Daily Skimm newsletter. Fresh off the release of its first book, How to Skimm Your Life, which debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best-Seller list and a sold-out nationwide book tour, theSkimm continues to build on this foundation of user engagement.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of theSkimm





