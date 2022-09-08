jcoco Selling Special Chocolate Bar to Fight Hunger

September is Hunger Action Month and jcoco, the sister brand of female-founded Seattle Chocolate, is amplifying their commitment to fight hunger with the limited-edition Hunger Action Bar. You can feel especially good about satisfying your cravings when you purchase one of their special, delicous chocolate bars.

For every Hunger Action Bar ($11.99) sold, jcoco will donate three fresh servings of food to its food security partners. The limited edition, three-ounce envelope of chocolate includes three, one-ounce bars which represent the signature colors of its national food security partners:

-Edamame Sea Salt - green for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

-Cayenne Veracruz Orange - orange for Food Bank for New York City

-Single Varietal Contamana Cacao - blue for Northwest Harvest

With a giving mission baked into the brand since day one, with every purchase, jcoco donates 10% of net profits to its food security partners. To date, jcoco has donated over 4 million servings of fresh food.

For more information on jcoco, please visit https://www.seattlechocolate.com/pages/jcoco.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of jcoco