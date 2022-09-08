Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 08, 2022  
jcoco Selling Special Chocolate Bar to Fight Hunger

September is Hunger Action Month and jcoco, the sister brand of female-founded Seattle Chocolate, is amplifying their commitment to fight hunger with the limited-edition Hunger Action Bar. You can feel especially good about satisfying your cravings when you purchase one of their special, delicous chocolate bars.

For every Hunger Action Bar ($11.99) sold, jcoco will donate three fresh servings of food to its food security partners. The limited edition, three-ounce envelope of chocolate includes three, one-ounce bars which represent the signature colors of its national food security partners:

-Edamame Sea Salt - green for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

-Cayenne Veracruz Orange - orange for Food Bank for New York City

-Single Varietal Contamana Cacao - blue for Northwest Harvest

With a giving mission baked into the brand since day one, with every purchase, jcoco donates 10% of net profits to its food security partners. To date, jcoco has donated over 4 million servings of fresh food.

For more information on jcoco, please visit https://www.seattlechocolate.com/pages/jcoco.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of jcoco

Regional Awards


