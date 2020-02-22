ZEPPELIN HALL in Jersey City Hosts Surf & Turf Fest 2/27 to 3/1

Zeppelin Hall in Jersey City will host a Surf & Turf Fest from Thursday, February 27th - Sunday, March 1st. Executive Chef Franco Robazetti won Chopped for creating unbelievable Surf & Turf dishes and he's bringing the same heat to Zeppelin Hall, creating 7 different Surf & Turf combinations fit to satisfy carnivores and seafood enthusiasts alike.

Menu items include Surf & Turf Empanadas with two crispy empanadas of beef and crabmeat and served with tarragon aioli for $13, the Surf & Turf Burger with a dry-aged Pat LaFrieda patty on a toasted brioche bun, complemented with tomato aioli and fresh arugula topped with a mini crab cake and grilled jumbo shrimp and served with French fries for $20 and the Classic Surf & Turf with a 16oz filet, a 4oz lobster tail and served with baked potatoes topped with melted cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon with grilled asparagus for $29.

Zeppelin Hall is located at 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ. It is easily accessed by mass transit and there is generous free parking available. For more information, visit: https://zeppelinhall.com/ or call (201) 721-8888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zeppelin Hall





