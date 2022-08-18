ZAYA RUM and Dough Doughnuts Present Zaya Rum Glazed Doughnut

August is National Rum Month and now that it is in full swing, you may be looking for a new way to celebrate!

Zaya Rum and Dough Doughnuts has rum glazed doughnuts available for a limited time at all Dough Doughnut stores in New York and on their website through the end of August. This unique and tasty treat has an SRP of $5.95. You can make an online order here.

The Zaya Rum Doughnut is a classic yeast brioche doughnut is glazed to perfection with Creamy Zaya Rum Glaze, topped with Smokey Turkey Bacon. Like Zaya Cocobana Rum, this doughnut is crafted with natural flavors of cocoa, banana and spice with a hint of toasted oak. Celebrate National Rum Day with the Zaya Rum Doughnut and indulge yourself in this perfect pairing of doughnuts with Rum.

These rum glazed doughnuts also pair perfectly with any refreshing Zaya Rum summertime cocktail whether you prefer mixing up a classic Mojito or a large batch of Zaya's "Painless Punch."

For more information on Zaya Rum and for cocktail recipes please visit https://zayarum.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zaya Rum and Dough Doughnuts