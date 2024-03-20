YAO Debuts Seven-Course Tasting Menu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The newly-opened restaurant, YAO by Chef-Owner Kenny Leung and Co-Owner Thomas Tang of the acclaimed August Gatherings, has recently launched its seven-course tasting menu, also known as Jia Yan, “a celebratory family gathering” or “banquet.” The tasting menu is an evolution of the beloved dishes cultivated at August Gatherings over the years along with newly developed dishes showcased at YAO.

The "Jia Yan" menu includes Deep Fried Hokkaido Scallop topped with Jalapeño; Shikoku Bamboo Shrimp Dumpling placed in a golden broth, finished with shaved black truffle; Gold Leaf Wrapped in Fried Abalone made with grade-6 wild abalone from South Africa that is deep-fried, sitting atop a house made sauce on a crispy wonton skin, wrapped in edible gold leaf; Alaskan King Crab Wensi Tofu Soup served in a broth made of chicken, ham and pork bone; Grilled Angus Short Rib drizzled tableside in a pear and oyster sauce; Snow Pea Shoots in a chicken soup; and Longevity Noodles (imported from Hong Kong) with Wild Octopus and infused with a salted fish special sauce.

To complete the meal there are dessert options such as Deep Fried Mochi Sesame Ball filled with Red Bean Paste served on top of a homemade seasonal sorbet or Pumpkin Cake filled with custard.

YAO also has special beverage pairings, with the choice of two tiers: $80 per person or $130 per person.

YAO is located at 213 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit YAO NYC | A modern approach to Cantonese cuisine and call 917.265.8026.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of YAO