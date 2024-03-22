Women-Owned Spirit Brands to Know About

In recognition of Women's History Month and the contributions of women within the spirits industry, our readers will like to know about some of the women-owned spirits brands from the Pronghorn portfolio. Pronghorn is an investment and incubation firm focused on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry.

The top Black, women-owned brands to explore from Pronghorn’s portfolio include TCapri, the first tequila company solely owned by a Black woman, Anteel Tequila, Ego Tequila, Abisola, Rally Gin, and Red Hazel Whiskey. Get to know these spirits better as we congratulate the women who are making great strides in the industry.

TCapri Tequila - TCapri tequila was founded by Tiffany Capri Hainesworth, the first Black woman to solely own a tequila company. TCapri offers two Ultra-Premium, award-winning tequilas which are produced in small batches by a family-owned, artisan distillery in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Anteel Tequila - Anteel Tequila is an award-winning favorite, with over 100 awards since 2019. Co-founded out of love by Don and Nayana Ferguson, Anteel extends the perfect blend of Highland and Lowland agave. Anteel is twice-distilled and cold-filtered spirit for the promise of a perfect and smooth finish.

Ego Tequila - Ego Tequila embodies confidence, appeal, and excitement. Just as Rikki Kelley's journey to success unfolds gradually, the essence of Ego Tequila is distinguished by its award-winning high quality. Distilled in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Ego Tequila uses natural spring water from a local inactive volcano and innovative distillery techniques for a pristine finish. (available in select stores across Texas)

Abisola - Abisola Abidemi embarked on a mission to reshape the landscape of contemporary whiskey consumption. Crafted with meticulous care, Abisola features a harmonious fusion of Bourbon and Malt whiskey, accentuated by nuances of vanilla and waffle cone that complement the caramel and spice. This blend presents the modern whiskey connoisseur with tantalizing notes of apricot and almond cream, encapsulated by a malted chocolate finish.

Rally Gin - Rally Gin, crafted in Kansas City, is the flagship offering of Decoy Beverage Co., a company owned by Alysha Dalcy and her childhood friends turned co-founders, Desmond Carr and Tim McCoy. Rooted in their brand ethos of "where the minority is the majority," Rally Gin aims to unite people through the enjoyment of exceptional spirits while fostering entrepreneurship and diversity within the industry. This award-winning, small-batch gin is meticulously handcrafted and micro-distilled, incorporating 12 premium botanicals and Italian spices, including ginger root and pepper, to maintain a flavor-forward profile.

Red Hazel Whiskey - Red Hazel Whiskey is co-founded by the sibling duo of TK Burtin-Johnson and Ty Burtin. Stemming from a profound appreciation for expertly crafted Old Fashioned cocktails and a shared recognition of whiskey aficionados who savor a smooth blend of Rye whiskey infused with subtle cinnamon undertones. Red Hazel’s primary objective is to provide whiskey lovers with an unparalleled experience, inviting them to savor and seamlessly integrate it into their most cherished memories. (available in select states):

All the diverse brands in Pronghorn’s portfolio can be found on its online shop here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TCapri Tequila