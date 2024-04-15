OLD ELK DISTILLERY - Raise a Glass to Spring Cocktails and Three Great Recipes

April showers bring May flowers and a reason to get yourself in the spirit of the blooming season. It’s time to embrace Spring by hitting your internal defrost button with a burst of bright flavors!

From floral sips to fruity mixes, these delicious cocktails, courtesy of Old Elk Distillery, mesmerize the hue of the season’s produce like cherry, rhubarb, and even butterfly peas, capturing the essence of spring like no other.

Crafted with the smooth elegance of Old Elk Distillery’s Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, these refreshers offer more than just a buzz – they're an experience, perfectly balanced to tantalize your palate without overwhelming it. Beyond the taste, these libations are a feast for the eyes, as well. Their radiant colors and exquisite presentation will elevate any table, whether that being during a sunny afternoon, a springtime soirée, or a leisurely brunch gathering.

Spring Fever

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-0.5 oz. Rhubarb Amaro

-0.25 oz Orange Liqueur

-0.25 oz. Butterfly Pea Lavender Syrup (equal parts butterfly pea tea and lavender syrup)

Method: Add all ingredients except butterfly pea lavender syrup together in a shaking tin. Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Pour over fresh ice in rocks cocktail glass. Slowly pour in butterfly pea lavender syrup to see the ph color changing effect.

Old Elk Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

-1 oz. Lemon Juice

-1 Egg White

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake (without ice). Add ice and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with edible flower and angostura bitters.

Always Daydreaming – (Party Serve)

Ingredients:

-12 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-8 oz. Raspberry Simple Syrup*

-12 oz. Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (about 3 grapefruits)

-1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-Soda Water or Prosecco to top

-Fresh Raspberries and Mint for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a pitcher and stir. Add ice before serving to chill.Pour into a cocktail glass with fresh ice and top with soda water or Prosecco. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint for some pizzazz!

For more information on Old Elk Distillery, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Old Elk Distillery