Wines from the EVATON PORTFOLIO for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day explore delicious red wines from the Evaton portfolio. Whether you’re having a romantic meal or watching old school rom coms with your pals, or visiting a loved one, sipping red wine is a must on Valentine’s Day!

Check out some of our favorites ranging from light to complex to bold choices. These are ideal for gifting to show someone special how much you love them!

For a cozy night in, discover the award-winning red Silk & Spice Red Blend With intense aromas of blackberries and ripe plum, and notes of spices including vanilla, black pepper, and pink peppercorn, Silk & Spice might just be the only silk and spice you need this Valentine’s Day!

Heading out for a BYOB date night? Grab a bottle of Casa Ferreirinha's Papa Figos. Elegant and light, yet modern and complex with tasting notes of chocolate and cocoa. You can forget the box of chocolates. This wine is IT!

Want to end the evening with something sweet? A glass of Sandeman Founders Reserve Ruby Port on the rocks makes for the perfect nightcap. You can forget the elaborate Valentine’s Day concoction and just go for simple!

