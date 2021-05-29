Welcome Summer with APEROL SPRITZ and Tia Mowry

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

With Memorial Day Weekend, the official kick off to the summer season happening, Tia Mowry is showcasing her summer entertaining spread with Italy's #1 cocktail*, the Aperol Spritz!

The actress, cookbook author, and lifestyle guru enjoys an alfresco picnic and prepares some of her favorite seasonal recipes, all of which pair perfectly with an Aperol Spritz, the essential cocktail for summer sipping and hosting occasions!

Check out this easy to prepare, refreshing recipe for your gatherings.

Aperol Spritz - 'Perfect Serve' Recipe

Ingredients:

-Ice cubes

-Aperol

-Prosecco

-Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle

-Slice of orange

Method: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

As an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!

P - Prosecco

A - Aperol

S - Splash of Soda

S - Slice of Orange

Aperol is available for purchase nationwide on Drizly, MiniBar, and Reserve Bar platforms with an SRP of $25.99 for a 750 ml bottle. For more information on Aperol and where to purchase, please visit https://www.aperol.com/.

*Kantar, 2020

Photo Credit is Courtesy of Aperol: Tia Mowry enjoying an outdoor picnic; Aperol Spritz