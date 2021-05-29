Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Welcome Summer with APEROL SPRITZ and Tia Mowry

APEROL SPRITZ

May. 29, 2021  

Welcome Summer with APEROL SPRITZ and Tia Mowry

With Memorial Day Weekend, the official kick off to the summer season happening, Tia Mowry is showcasing her summer entertaining spread with Italy's #1 cocktail*, the Aperol Spritz!

The actress, cookbook author, and lifestyle guru enjoys an alfresco picnic and prepares some of her favorite seasonal recipes, all of which pair perfectly with an Aperol Spritz, the essential cocktail for summer sipping and hosting occasions!

Check out this easy to prepare, refreshing recipe for your gatherings.

Aperol Spritz - 'Perfect Serve' Recipe

Ingredients:

-Ice cubes

-Aperol

-Prosecco

-Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle

-Slice of orange

Method: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

Welcome Summer with APEROL SPRITZ and Tia Mowry

As an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!

  • P - Prosecco
  • A - Aperol
  • S - Splash of Soda
  • S - Slice of Orange

Aperol is available for purchase nationwide on Drizly, MiniBar, and Reserve Bar platforms with an SRP of $25.99 for a 750 ml bottle. For more information on Aperol and where to purchase, please visit https://www.aperol.com/.

*Kantar, 2020

Photo Credit is Courtesy of Aperol: Tia Mowry enjoying an outdoor picnic; Aperol Spritz


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Fulgurances, Laundromat Opens in Greenpoint, Brooklyn Photo

Fulgurances, Laundromat Opens in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

PICNIC TIME-Get Packing with Our Faves Photo

PICNIC TIME-Get Packing with Our Faves

Hortus NYC in Nomad Hosting Thursday Jazz Nights Photo

Hortus NYC in Nomad Hosting Thursday Jazz Nights

BABE Wine Welcomes “The Summer We Deserve” Photo

BABE Wine Welcomes “The Summer We Deserve”


From This Author Marina Kennedy