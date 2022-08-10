Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WOODSPOON Wows with Home Chef Prepped Meals Delivered

WOODSPOON

Aug. 10, 2022  
WOODSPOON Wows with Home Chef Prepped Meals Delivered

If you haven't tried WoodSpoon yet, what are you waiting for? It's a service that brings delicious home chef prepared meals directly to your door. We tried it and loved it. There are talented chefs making outstanding food selections available right in your neighborhood.

Currently there are over 300 chefs bringing customers "A Taste of Home" in the boroughs of New York City that includes Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. WoodSpoon is also serving Philadelphia, and northern New Jersey with plans to expand. Chefs are building a following within their communities and customers have the option to order on demand, schedule their order, or place catering and family style orders.

We used WoodSpoon for Thai cuisine at dinnertime. The meal that we selected was from "Watty Homecook" by Chef Thanapasit Tanchareanwanit. It included an authentic Thai meal, a generous, savory portion of Chicken Pad Thai and tasty Fried Vegetable Dumplings. Paired with a glass of Pinot Noir, the dinner was totally convenient and a complete pleasure.

WOODSPOON Wows with Home Chef Prepped Meals Delivered

The system for WoodSpoon is very simple and user-friendly. Use the WoodSpoon app or the company's web site. Discover who is cooking in your area and what their offerings are. Select your cuisine of choice, place an order, set your table, and wait for the fast, convenient delivery, nicely packaged.

WoodSpoon presents a fine variety of foods all expertly prepared. On a given day, you can select items that include baked goods, international cuisine, modern American menu items, and much more. And you can feel good about supporting some of the most talented home chefs around.

Check out WoodSpoon. You'll be glad you did! Available now for new users, WoodSpoon is offering a discount of $20 on orders of $25 or more when using the promo code "spooner" at checkout.

Download the WoodSpoon App and visit their web site at https://www.eatwoodspoon.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WoodSpoon




