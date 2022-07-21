Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WOODSPOON Offers Complimentary Small Bites in NYC This Weekend

WOODSPOON

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  
WOODSPOON Offers Complimentary Small Bites in NYC This Weekend

WoodSpoon, the newest culinary innovation and service for getting a home-cooked meal at your doorstep, will be featuring a one-time popup food truck this weekend (July 23rd and July 24th) for New Yorkers to get a taste of their favorite multicultural flavors, for free, at Bryant Park and Columbus Circle.

At Bryant Park on Saturday, 7/23:

Home Chefs featured at Bryant Park are:

-Chunyen Huang: Serving pork and vegetable dumplings.

-Saar: Serving mini schnitzel and sabich sandwiches.

Complimentary small bites will be served from 11 am - 5 pm.

At Columbus Circle on Sunday, 7/24:

Home Chefs featured at Columbus Circle are:

-Tequeño World: Serving cheese tequeños and tres leche desserts.

-Yuhe Su: Serving seaweed egg tofu skewers and black sesame pudding.

Complimentary small bites will be served from 11 am - 5 pm.

WoodSpoon allows consumers to enjoy a wide variety of homemade meals from over 300 Home Chefs, providing expertly prepared, home cooked meals to users in the New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens), Philadelphia, and New Jersey. The user-friendly service, which can be accessed directly via their proprietary application or website, sorts by location providing customers with hyper-local options, allowing chefs to build a following within their communities. Customers have the option to schedule an order, order on demand, or place catering and family style orders.

Available now for new users, WoodSpoon is offering a discount of $20 on orders of $25 or more when using the promo code "spooner" at checkout.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Woodspoon

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


WOODSPOON Offers Complimentary Small Bites in NYC This Weekend
July 21, 2022

WoodSpoon, the newest culinary innovation and service for getting a home-cooked meal at your doorstep, will be featuring a one-time popup food truck this weekend, July 23rd and July 24th.
Grand Carnivale: The Lehigh Valley's International Festival of 2022 at Dorney Park July 23 to August 7
July 20, 2022

Dorney Park & Wildwater is preparing for another two-week-long Grand Carnivale International Festival. The one-of-a-kind spectacular features art, food, culture, and entertainment from around the world.
AVENGERS CAMPUS has Opened Today at Disneyland Paris
July 20, 2022

Avengers Campus has opened this morning at Disneyland Paris, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story.
Review: TAVERN ON THE GREEN for Exceptional Dining
July 20, 2022

Whether you’re a guest of the city or a native New Yorker, a visit to Tavern on the Green, the iconic restaurant located on Central Park West is a must. This ever-charming modern American restaurant is sure to please.
Review: Dominique Morisseau's MUD ROW at Premiere Stages-An Outstanding and Compelling Play
July 20, 2022

Premiere Stages at Kean University is now presenting the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s powerful, modern-day drama, 'Mud Row.'