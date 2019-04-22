WOLFGANG'S STEAKHOUSE Makes Midday Meals Fabulous

New Yorkers and many more are ardent fans of Wolfgang's Steakhouses by Wolfgang Zwiener. Mr. Zwiener has combined his knowledge of working in steakhouses in Germany and the United States with his instincts for delivering excellence to guests and opened his first restaurant on Park Avenue in 2004. The restaurants are renowned for top food and drink in their stylish and welcoming settings. As well as serving sumptuous dinners, Wolfgang's is your go-to restaurant for midday meals, theatre matinee luncheons, and afternoon business gatherings. There are five convenient locations in Manhattan.

We stopped by on a Tuesday afternoon in the midst of a busy workday at the Times Square West 41st Street location. You can relax and relish your meal in the main dining room with its soaring ceiling or relax at the comfortable, expansive bar. Every seat in the house insures that you will have an exquisite dining experience. The service is excellent, prompt and efficient.

Lunch Specials like their Salads & Soups, Seafood & Pasta or Steaks & Chops are available in the afternoon. If you're in the mood for a Classic Burger, Grilled Shrimp Salad, or Steak Sandwich, you've found your place. You can also indulge in items from the dinner menu that includes Wolfgang's signature appetizers, steaks, seafood, and sides. One of the tempting starters is Wolfgang's Salad with thick-cut bacon, shrimp, and green beans in a house dressing. The generous salad can be a meal in itself. Other favorites include Fresh Oysters on the Half Shell, Wolfgang's Crab Cake, and their Soup of the Day.

Entrees are beautifully presented. If you're dining with a friend, colleague or significant other, the signature Porterhouse for two is ideal. The finest USDA dry aged beef that Wolfgang's is known for is always done to your exact likeness. It arrives sizzling at your table. The steak's natural juices and a touch of seasoning make each and every bite fantastic. There are other house favorites are just as alluring such as the Grilled Salmon, Grilled Yellowfin Tuna, Rib Lamb Chops or Jumbo Lobster. Indulge in some of Wolfgang's signature sides that are great for table sharing. They include flavorful Lobster Mac and Cheese, savory German Potatoes, full-bodied Creamed Spinach, and delicious Sautéed Mushrooms. Finish your satisfying meal with coffee, tea or an aperitif and a luscious desert like Tiramisu, New York Cheesecake, or Apple Strudel, all accompanied with fresh-whipped cream.

Of course, Wolfgang's offers an impressive array of wines, beers, spirits and well-curated house cocktails. Your server will be happy to suggest items from their beverage program that will perfectly pair well with menu items.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse is now celebrating their 15-year anniversary. We guarantee that when you visit one of their restaurants, you'll always find a lunch or dinner that impresses in an atmosphere that immediately makes you feel at home.

Wolfgang's Steakhouses in NYC are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Private events are welcome at all of their NYC locations. They include Park Avenue: 4 Park Avenue, 212.889.3369; Tribeca: 409 Greenwich Street, 212.925.0350;Times Square: 250 West 41st Street, 212.921.3720, Midtown: 200 East 54th Street, 212.588.9653 and Gotham: 16 East 46th Street, 212.490.8300. For more information, please visit: http://wolfgangssteakhouse.net/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wolfgang's Steakhouse





