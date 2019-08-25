WINES to Top Off Your Summer

Labor Day is the next big weekend and that means more beaching, barbecues, and some final summer soirees. It's a great time to take stock of your wines and purchase some that are ideal to toast the many joys of summertime. Raise a glass with a few of our favorites, all of which can easily be found when you do your wine shopping.

Frescobaldi Wines - The winery is well-known for producing world-class, quality Tuscana wines. Try their Alìe Rosé, an elegant wine with a beautiful light pink color that is the perfect patio sip and also pairs wonderfully with spicy Asian inspired dishes. Visit: https://en.frescobaldi.com/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - The premium wine brand offers selections from 11 different countries. They work with farmers and winemakers to harvest the best grapes, then barrel and bottle the wines locally to support the economy in that area and to maintain the best aromas and flavors in the wines. Tussock Jumper wines also come in single serve varietals, complete with a cup attached, perfect for your next picnic, sports game, or outing. Visit: http://www.tussockjumperwines.com/en/home/.

Simonsig Wines - The 3rd generation of the Malan family is at the helm of the abundant Stellenbosch farm on the Western Cape of South Africa. They produce award winning wines that are prized globally. Their Chenin Blanc is the perfect complement to a fresh summer salad or a platter of steamed mussels with a tangy garlic sauce. Visit: https://www.simonsig.co.za/.

Cavit Collection of Wines - With a half century of winemaking expertise, Cavit produces an array of food-friendly wines that are not only accessible, but easy to pair with all of your favorite summer meals. Their ever-popular Pinot Grigio is ideal with sushi, and grilled chicken or fish. Visit: https://www.cavit.com/.

Plungerhead Wines - Plungerhead makes a broad line of wines from California's Lodi wine region that includes Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, and an Unoaked Chardonnay. Now until September 30th, Plungerhead is donating the proceeds from their wines to First Responders Children's Foundation. Fire up the grill. Plungerhead's 2016 Lodi Zinfandel pairs well with barbecued ribs with all the fixings. Visit: http://www.plungerheadwines.com/.

Obsession Wines The beloved Ironstone Vineyards in California produces their delightful wines in convenient cans that includes Symphony, Red Blend and Rosé. Pop some in your cooler on your next beach day, visit to the park, or camping trip. Visit: https://obsessionwines.com/home/.

Galil Mountain Winery - Located in the Galilee region of Northern Israel, the area is becoming well known for producing excellent wines. The winery spans five area vineyards, a state-of-the-art production plant and proven expertise. Their Merlot is a classic medium to full-bodied wine that pairs wonderfully with classic beef dishes and grilled meats. Visit: http://yardenwines.com/our-brands/galil-mountain-winery/.

Les Vins Georges DuBoeuf - The renowned French winemaker's portfolio includes their Beaujolais Villages. This fruit-forward and hearty Beaujolais, made from the Gamay grape, is the ideal wine to celebrate friends and family. Serve it slightly chilled with a charcuterie platter to get the party started. Visit: http://www.duboeuf.com/.

Mionetto - Well over a century ago in 1887, master winemaker, Francesco Mionetto opened his winery in Valdobbiadene, Italy. Today, the name Mionetto has become synonymous with Prosecco. They offer four collections that include Luxury, Prestige, Avante Garde, and Il. Whichever wine you choose to serve, everyone likes a glass of bubbly to toast good friends and good times. Visit: https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





Related Articles