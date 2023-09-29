WINE GIFT SETS – We Have Your Selections

There’s nothing better than the feeling of giving or receiving the perfect gift. Whether it’s for a special occasion such as a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, the presentation should be impressive and pleasing. An excellent selection of wine is always appreciated.

Legacy, precision, and commitment take tangible form in the wines of Far Niente Wine Estates, consisting of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce, EnRoute, Bella Union, and Post & Beam. These prestigious wineries are being featured in specially curated gift sets that match every wine personality. Keep these luxurious options in mind for all the giving seasons ahead that include host gifts for fall gatherings, Thanksgiving and December holidays.

For the Foodie Who is Always Searching For the Best Wine Pairings:

Epicure (SRP: $246) is a curation of Far Niente Wine Estates’ most versatile and food-friendly wines for that wine lover on your list always looking to try out a new recipe. Including the bright and refreshing Far Niente Chardonnay, the entrancing and balanced EnRoute Pinot Noir and the delightfully bold Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon.

For the Home Collector:

Estate Collection (SRP: $500) is a cumulation of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce, EnRoute, and Bella Union, showcasing the breadth of the Estates’ collection. Consisting of single-vineyard Cabernet to Pinot Noir to late-harvest, the Estate Collection embodies the elegance and craftsmanship of Far Niente’s legacy, while highlighting unique attributes of each winery within.

For the One Who Prefers Experiences:

Also ideal for corporate gifting, Virtual Tastings are a convenient way to share the experience of wine tasting around the country. Each private live video tasting is completely customizable where you can choose from the popular pre-selected flights, or choose a selection of wines that is completely your own. It’s an opportunity to ask any questions you’ve been itching to know about the wineries, while being able to sit back and enjoy a tasting in the comfort of your home.

For the One Who Loves to Give Back:

Heritage Collection (SRP: $351) combines the three pillars of Far Niente Wine Estates - Far Ninete, Nickel & Nickel, and Dolce - honing in on the treasured legacy of the brands. Every Heritage Collection sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the V Foundation, an organization that has been a partner of the legacy estates for many years that Nickel & Nickel continues to donate $250,000 to, annually.

For the Hostess Who Doesn’t Know When to Close the Guest List:

Large Format Bottles are ideal for hosting get-togethers with friends, family, or coworkers. These large format bottles make pouring copious amounts of wine easy while keeping quality consistent.

For the Sentimental One:

For those who are sentimental and enjoy a gift with meaning, the Etched Bottles (starting at $106) will provide an extra special touch on an already special bottle. Etches such as ‘Cheers!’ ‘I Love you’ or ‘Happy Holidays!’ are just a few of the options available.

Photo Credit: "Estate Collection" Courtesy of the Producer