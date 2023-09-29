WINE GIFT SETS – We Have Your Selections

WINE GIFT SETS

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day Photo 1 KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo 2 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 3 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking Dist Photo 4 Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

WINE GIFT SETS – We Have Your Selections

There’s nothing better than the feeling of giving or receiving the perfect gift.  Whether it’s for a special occasion such as a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, the presentation should be impressive and pleasing. An excellent selection of wine is always appreciated.

Legacy, precision, and commitment take tangible form in the wines of Far Niente Wine Estates, consisting of Far NienteNickel & NickelDolceEnRouteBella Union, and Post & Beam. These prestigious wineries are being featured in specially curated gift sets that match every wine personality.  Keep these luxurious options in mind for all the giving seasons ahead that include host gifts for fall gatherings, Thanksgiving and December holidays.

For the Foodie Who is Always Searching For the Best Wine Pairings:

Epicure (SRP: $246) is a curation of Far Niente Wine Estates’ most versatile and food-friendly wines for that wine lover on your list always looking to try out a new recipe. Including the bright and refreshing Far Niente Chardonnay, the entrancing and balanced EnRoute Pinot Noir and the delightfully bold Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon. 

For the Home Collector:

Estate Collection (SRP: $500) is a cumulation of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce, EnRoute, and Bella Union, showcasing the breadth of the Estates’ collection. Consisting of single-vineyard Cabernet to Pinot Noir to late-harvest, the Estate Collection embodies the elegance and craftsmanship of Far Niente’s legacy, while highlighting unique attributes of each winery within.  

For the One Who Prefers Experiences:

Also ideal for corporate gifting, Virtual Tastings are a convenient way to share the experience of wine tasting around the country. Each private live video tasting is completely customizable where you can choose from the popular pre-selected flights, or choose a selection of wines that is completely your own. It’s an opportunity to ask any questions you’ve been itching to know about the wineries, while being able to sit back and enjoy a tasting in the comfort of your home. 

For the One Who Loves to Give Back:

Heritage Collection (SRP: $351) combines the three pillars of Far Niente Wine Estates - Far Ninete, Nickel & Nickel, and Dolce - honing in on the treasured legacy of the brands. Every Heritage Collection sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the V Foundation, an organization that has been a partner of the legacy estates for many years that Nickel & Nickel continues to donate $250,000 to, annually. 

For the Hostess Who Doesn’t Know When to Close the Guest List:

Large Format Bottles are ideal for hosting get-togethers with friends, family, or coworkers. These large format bottles make pouring copious amounts of wine easy while keeping quality consistent. 

For the Sentimental One:

For those who are sentimental and enjoy a gift with meaning, the Etched Bottles (starting at $106) will provide an extra special touch on an already special bottle. Etches such as ‘Cheers!’ ‘I Love you’ or ‘Happy Holidays!’ are just a few of the options available. 

Photo Credit: "Estate Collection" Courtesy of the Producer



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes Photo
Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes

For those of you who savor the days of pumpkin everything and sweater weather, get ready to embrace the changing season with a line upof irresistible fall cocktails by Alizé.

2
THE WHISTLING KETTLE Presents Delightful Tea Selections Photo
THE WHISTLING KETTLE Presents Delightful Tea Selections

As the cool weather sets in, there’s nothing better than a warming cup of tea. We have a suggestion for a great gift for a tea lover or someone interested in exploring the fascinating world of teas. The Whistling Kettle has a wonderful selection that are a true luxury whether served iced, hot or as part of a cocktail mix.

3
CIRCLE LINES Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends Photo
CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

Circle Line, home of New York City's most iconic sightseeing cruises, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise, featuring Oktoberfest-themed food, drinks, and music.

4
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events Photo
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events

You know that the Halloween season is upon us when festive sights and fun frights are just about everywhere.  We have a roundup that is sure to get you out and about in the city enjoying the season's best moments!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Alizé for Fall Cocktail RecipesAlizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes
CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins WeekendsCIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular EventsHALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You