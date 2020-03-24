WELCH'S FRUIT SNACKS MIXED FRUIT EASTER EGG Now Available

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Welch's Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Easter Egg is the brands newest spring treat for 2020.They are now available in 3oz. Easter Eggs that feature 6 fun sized pouches inside, making them the perfect addition to Easter baskets. Even better, the fruit snacks are festively shaped for the season with bunnies, eggs, chicks and more.

Welch's Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Easter Egg has the following features:

-New Easter Egg shaped packaging

-Features 6 fun sized pouches inside

-Easter shaped fruit snacks including eggs, chicks, bunnies and flowers

-Perfect for Easter baskets, egg hunts or snacking all season

-Made with REAL fruit

-Additional pack sizes available including 28-count boxes, 35-count bags, 160-count boxes & more

Check out these prices at local retailers:

-3oz. Easter Egg// $2.99 on Target.com

-28-count box // $3.95 on DollarGeneral.com

-35-count pouch // $5.48 on Walmart.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Welch's





